W Illinois rallies to beat S Dakota St 82-74

By The Associated Press January 4, 2017 10:53 pm
MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Garret Covington scored 22 points with six 3-pointers and seven assists, Dalan Ancrum added 16 points with a career-high four 3s, and Western Illinois rallied for its first win over South Dakota State since 2009, 82-74 on Wednesday.

Brandon Gilbeck scored 12 points, grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds and blocked three shots, Delo Bruster added 10 points and Mike Miklusak had 11 boards for the Leathernecks (5-9, 2-1 Summit), who shot 16 of 40 from behind the arc (40 percent).

Trailing 39-33 at halftime, the Leathernecks tied it at 58 with 7:48 left on a Chris Snyder’s jumper, which sparked a 13-2 run capped by 3s from Covington and Ancrum for a 72-63 Western Illinois lead. The Jackrabbits (8-10, 1-2) got no closer than five the rest of the way.

Michael Orris scored a career-best 17 with five 3s, Reed Tellinghuisen added 15, and Hess had 13 with a career-high 14 rebounds for South Dakota State (8-10, 1-2).

