Sports Listen

Trending:

Air ForceSecurity ClearancesInaugurationTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story T-wolves’ Rubio to miss Nuggets game for personal reasons Next Story Rooney sets Man United scoring record; Man City, Spurs draw
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Wake Forest tops NC…

Wake Forest tops NC State 93-88 to snap long ACC road skid

By AARON BEARD January 21, 2017 4:30 pm
Share

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Collins had 21 points to help Wake Forest beat North Carolina State 93-88 on Saturday, earning the program’s first Atlantic Coast Conference road win in three years.

Keyshawn Woods added 18 points for the Demon Deacons (12-7, 3-4), who had lost 25 straight ACC road games since a January 2014 win at Virginia Tech. It was also Wake Forest’s first win at N.C. State since 2005 and third-year coach Danny Manning’s first ACC road win in 21 tries.

Wake Forest used a 9-0 run to build a 10-point lead with 6 minutes left, then held off a frantic comeback by the Wolfpack (13-7, 2-5). Mitchell Wilbekin hit four key free throws in the final 15.1 seconds to help the Demon Deacons hang on after the Wolfpack got within a basket.

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

Abdul-Malik Abu had 20 points for N.C. State, while freshman Dennis Smith Jr. had 15 points and 13 assists.

Advertisement

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Wake Forest tops NC…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Inauguration security

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1936: First inauguration held on 1/20

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story T-wolves’ Rubio to miss Nuggets game for personal reasons Next Story Rooney sets Man United scoring record; Man City, Spurs draw