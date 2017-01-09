Sports Listen

Wake Forest’s Ian Harkes wins soccer’s Hermann Trophy

By The Associated Press January 9, 2017 11:13 am
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Wake Forest midfielder Ian Harkes has won the Hermann Trophy as the top male college soccer player in the United States. West Virginia defender Kadeisha Buchanan was the top woman.

Ian Harkes’ father, John Harkes, was selected as the best college player in 1987. They arethe first father and son to be so honored by the Missouri Athletic Club.

Ian Harkes’ overtime goal advanced Wake Forest to the 2016 NCAA final, where it lost to Stanford on penalty kicks. John Harkes went on to serve as captain of the U.S. national team.

Buchanan became the second Canadian to win a Hermann Trophy after Portland’s Christine Sinclair in 2004 and 2005.

The winners were announced Friday night. The awards are voted on by Division I coaches.

