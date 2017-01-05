Sports Listen

Walker enjoys the views and his game, takes lead at Kapalua

By DOUG FERGUSON January 5, 2017 9:27 pm
KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — PGA champion Jimmy Walker began the new year with an 8-under 65 to take the first-round lead Thursday in the SBS Tournament of Champions.

Walker lost a good opportunity to win at Kapalua two years when Patrick Reed rallied over the closing holes and beat him in a playoff. He is a long way from payback, though it was a good start on a tropical day of blue sky and blue ocean.

Jim Herman got in one last round with his former employer — President-elect Donald Trump — before coming to Maui. He started strong and finished with five pars for a 67.

Daniel Berger and Jason Dufner were among those at 68.

Defending champion Jordan Spieth struggled to make putts and was even par with two to play.

