Wall has 18 assists and 18 points, Wizards beat Timberwolves

WASHINGTON (AP) — John Wall a season-high 18 assists and scored 18 points to help the Washington Wizards beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 112-105 on Friday night for their ninth straight home victory.

Minnesota’s Andrew Wiggins had 41 points on 16-of-30 shooting after scoring eight points in a loss to Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

Bradley Beal had 22 points for Washington, and Marcin Gortat hit all nine of his field-goal attempts and scored 19 points. The Wizards have won 10 of 15 overall.

Karl-Anthony Towns added 18 points and 10 rebounds for Minnesota, which has dropped six of its last eight Gorgui Dieng added 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Zach Lavine had eight points on 3-of-14 shooting.

Advertisement

After Wiggins gave Minnesota its first lead since early in the fourth quarter, 101-99 with 2:50 left, Otto Porter Jr. tied it with a jumper, and Wall scored on two fast-break layups to make it 105-101 with 140 left.

Wiggins’ dunk pulled the Wolves within two, but Beal made a 3-pointer. Wiggins hit another jumper, and Gortat’s layup gave Washington a five-point lead with 48 seconds left as Washington scored on five straight possessions. Nobody scored again until Wall hit two free throws with 8.3 seconds left.

The Wizards opened the fourth quarter with a 9-0 run to take an 89-85 lead.

Minnesota trailed 66-52 early in the third, but Wiggins (16 points in the quarter) sparked a comeback that saw the Wolves hit 15 of 23 shots and score 37 points in the period to lead 85-80 entering the fourth.

The Wizards shot 55 percent (22 of 40) in the first half, including 7 of 13 from 3-point range.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: Wiggins scored 15 points in the first quarter on 6-of-10 shooting. … F Shabazz Mahammad (illness) was inactive. … G Brandon Rush played for the first time in 12 games and finished with a season-high 10 points. The Wolves are 3-21 when allowing 100 or more points.

Wizards: The franchise record for consecutive home wins is 22 during the 1974-75 season. … It was the fifth game in which Wall topped 15 points and 15 assists. … Gortat has 21 double-doubles.

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: Host Utah on Saturday night.

Wizards: At Milwaukee on Sunday.