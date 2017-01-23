Wall scores 24, leads Wizards past Hornets 109-99

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — John Wall had 24 points and seven assists, Markieff Morris added 23 points and eight rebounds, and the Washington Wizards beat the Charlotte Hornets 109-99 on Monday for their fifth win in six games.

Otto Porter Jr. was active all night with 14 points and 13 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season. Bradley Beal made four 3-pointers on his way to 18 points, helping the Wizards shoot 54 percent from the field while the Hornets struggled to stop the pick and roll.

Washington also held Charlotte to 39 percent shooting.

Kemba Walker had 21 points on 7-of-24 shooting and Marco Belinelli added 18 for Charlotte, which had won three in a row.

The Hornets had won nine of their last 10 home games, but the Wizards jumped on them early. Washington (24-20) shot 57 percent from the field in the first half and led 60-48 at the break.

Charlotte (23-22) pulled within five early in the fourth quarter, but the Wizards responded with an 11-0 run capped by a steal and breakaway jam by Kelly Oubre Jr.

TIP-INS

Wizards: The Wizards have won their last three against the Hornets, including both games this season. … The Wizards are 12-2 when shooting better than 50 percent from the field. … Wall registered his 25th 20-point game of the season.

Hornets: Walker picked up a technical foul in the second quarter for arguing a call after a frustrating start in which he opened the game shooting 1 of 9 from the field. … Outscored Wizards 40-22 in bench points. … Walker has now made 1,515 free throws as a Hornet, passing Larry Johnson for second all-time.

UP NEXT

Wizards: Host the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night as part of a road back-to-back.

Hornets: Things get tougher on Wednesday night when the Hornets host Steph Curry and the Warriors in his annual homecoming game.