Warriors-Heat, Box

Durant 12-23 2-2 27, Green 3-8 1-4 7, Pachulia 2-6 2-4 6, Curry 7-19 4-5 21, Thompson 8-18 3-4 22, McGee 5-6 0-1 10, Livingston 2-4 0-0 4, Clark 1-2 0-0 2, McCaw 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 41-88 12-20 102.
Babbitt 3-6 2-2 11, Whiteside 4-13 2-5 10, Dragic 5-14 8-13 19, McGruder 1-5 1-4 3, Waiters 13-20 1-1 33, White 2-3 1-1 5, Reed 3-5 0-0 6, J.Johnson 4-8 0-0 9, Ellington 3-12 1-1 9. Totals 38-86 16-27 105.
|Golden State
|30
|18
|25
|29—102
|Miami
|28
|18
|31
|28—105
3-Point Goals_Golden State 8-30 (Thompson 3-8, Curry 3-9, McCaw 1-2, Durant 1-8, Green 0-3), Miami 13-30 (Waiters 6-8, Babbitt 3-4, Ellington 2-8, J.Johnson 1-2, Dragic 1-5, White 0-1, McGruder 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 43 (Curry 10), Miami 45 (Whiteside 15). Assists_Golden State 27 (Curry 8), Miami 20 (Dragic 5). Total Fouls_Golden State 20, Miami 19. Technicals_Golden State defensive three second, Golden State team, Babbitt. A_19,600 (19,600).
