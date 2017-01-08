Sports Listen

Warriors-Kings, Box

By The Associated Press January 8, 2017 11:31 pm
GOLDEN STATE (117)

Durant 9-15 8-9 28, Green 4-9 0-0 9, Pachulia 4-5 2-2 10, Curry 11-22 3-3 30, Thompson 8-19 1-2 18, West 1-3 0-0 2, McGee 1-1 0-0 2, Livingston 3-4 0-0 6, Clark 1-5 2-2 4, Iguodala 3-6 1-2 8. Totals 45-89 17-20 117.

SACRAMENTO (106)

Gay 9-17 3-4 23, Tolliver 5-9 3-4 16, Cousins 4-11 8-9 17, Collison 6-9 0-0 14, Temple 5-9 2-4 14, Barnes 0-4 0-0 0, Koufos 1-3 0-0 2, Lawson 4-8 7-8 15, Afflalo 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 36-74 23-29 106.

Golden State 24 27 39 27—117
Sacramento 33 25 22 26—106

3-Point Goals_Golden State 10-29 (Curry 5-11, Durant 2-4, Iguodala 1-1, Green 1-4, Thompson 1-7, Clark 0-2), Sacramento 11-28 (Tolliver 3-4, Collison 2-3, Temple 2-5, Gay 2-6, Afflalo 1-3, Cousins 1-3, Lawson 0-1, Barnes 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 46 (Durant, Green, Iguodala, Pachulia 7), Sacramento 31 (Cousins 10). Assists_Golden State 33 (Green 10), Sacramento 21 (Cousins 5). Total Fouls_Golden State 22, Sacramento 17. Technicals_Cousins. A_17,608 (17,500).

