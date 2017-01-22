Warriors-Magic, Box

Durant 5-12 4-5 15, D.Green 1-7 4-4 6, Pachulia 7-8 0-2 14, Curry 8-15 4-4 27, Thompson 7-14 0-0 21, Looney 0-1 0-0 0, McAdoo 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, McGee 6-7 1-2 13, Iguodala 1-5 2-2 5, McCaw 4-11 0-0 10, Clark 3-8 0-0 7. Totals 42-89 15-19 118.
Gordon 4-14 0-0 8, Ibaka 4-9 0-0 10, Vucevic 6-8 0-0 12, Watson 4-10 3-5 12, Payton 11-18 0-0 23, Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Rudez 0-1 0-0 0, J.Green 4-12 2-3 12, Biyombo 5-9 2-7 12, Augustin 0-2 0-0 0, Hezonja 3-11 0-1 7. Totals 42-96 7-16 98.
|Golden State
|28
|22
|42
|26—118
|Orlando
|22
|28
|24
|24—
|98
3-Point Goals_Golden State 19-42 (Thompson 7-9, Curry 7-13, McCaw 2-5, Durant 1-3, Iguodala 1-4, Clark 1-4, D.Green 0-4), Orlando 7-28 (J.Green 2-3, Ibaka 2-4, Payton 1-2, Watson 1-5, Hezonja 1-7, Rudez 0-1, Gordon 0-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 52 (D.Green, Durant 10), Orlando 41 (Biyombo 14). Assists_Golden State 27 (Curry, Durant 6), Orlando 25 (Payton 10). Total Fouls_Golden State 15, Orlando 21. Technicals_Hezonja. A_18,846 (18,846).
