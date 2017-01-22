Sports Listen

Trending:

Air ForceSecurity ClearancesInaugurationTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Current, former major leaguers die in Dominican crashes
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Warriors-Magic, Box

Warriors-Magic, Box

By The Associated Press January 22, 2017 2:23 pm
Share
GOLDEN STATE (118)

Durant 5-12 4-5 15, D.Green 1-7 4-4 6, Pachulia 7-8 0-2 14, Curry 8-15 4-4 27, Thompson 7-14 0-0 21, Looney 0-1 0-0 0, McAdoo 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, McGee 6-7 1-2 13, Iguodala 1-5 2-2 5, McCaw 4-11 0-0 10, Clark 3-8 0-0 7. Totals 42-89 15-19 118.

ORLANDO (98)

Gordon 4-14 0-0 8, Ibaka 4-9 0-0 10, Vucevic 6-8 0-0 12, Watson 4-10 3-5 12, Payton 11-18 0-0 23, Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Rudez 0-1 0-0 0, J.Green 4-12 2-3 12, Biyombo 5-9 2-7 12, Augustin 0-2 0-0 0, Hezonja 3-11 0-1 7. Totals 42-96 7-16 98.

Golden State 28 22 42 26—118
Orlando 22 28 24 24— 98

3-Point Goals_Golden State 19-42 (Thompson 7-9, Curry 7-13, McCaw 2-5, Durant 1-3, Iguodala 1-4, Clark 1-4, D.Green 0-4), Orlando 7-28 (J.Green 2-3, Ibaka 2-4, Payton 1-2, Watson 1-5, Hezonja 1-7, Rudez 0-1, Gordon 0-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 52 (D.Green, Durant 10), Orlando 41 (Biyombo 14). Assists_Golden State 27 (Curry, Durant 6), Orlando 25 (Payton 10). Total Fouls_Golden State 15, Orlando 21. Technicals_Hezonja. A_18,846 (18,846).

Free e-book on the latest federal government cybersecurity initiatives. Download now.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Warriors-Magic, Box
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Inauguration security

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1936: First inauguration held on 1/20

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Current, former major leaguers die in Dominican crashes