Watson scores 25, Fresno State drops Wyoming 85-70

By The Associated Press January 5, 2017 12:22 am
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Paul Watson scored 25 points, Cullen Russo added 18 and Fresno State defeated Wyoming 85-70 on Wednesday night.

The Bulldogs used an 8-0 run to take a 51-43 lead less than six minutes into the second half and a 7-0 surge to go up by 11 with 9:03 to play. The Cowboys got within three with 3:56 remaining but Russo had a 3-point play and Watson two free throws to stem the charge before the Bulldogs made 8 of 10 free throws in the final 90 seconds.

Jahmel Taylor added 14 points and Karachi Edo 12 for the Bulldogs (10-5, 2-1 Mountain West), who won their 150th game at the Save Mart Center. Fresno State had a 48-36 rebounding advantage with seven different players having between five and nine boards.

Alexander Aka Gorski had 15 points for the Cowboys (11-5, 1-2) and Hayden Dalton made all 10 of his free throws and scored 14. The Cowboys shot just 31 percent.

