WCHA Glance

By The Associated Press January 1, 2017 4:14 pm
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Bemidji St. 14 2 2 2 46 45 21 14 7 3
Michigan Tech 11 3 2 1 36 44 26 13 8 3
Bowling Green 8 7 1 1 26 52 38 10 11 2
Ala.-Huntsville 7 7 2 0 23 44 53 7 13 2
Minnesota St. 7 5 2 0 23 43 34 11 7 2
Ferris St. 6 7 1 1 20 41 40 7 12 2
Alaska 5 9 2 2 19 41 58 6 14 2
Lake Superior St. 5 8 1 0 16 40 45 8 11 1
Alaska Anchorage 3 9 2 1 12 25 38 4 14 2
N. Michigan 2 11 1 0 7 25 47 4 16 2

___

Wednesday’s Game

Cornell 5, N. Michigan 2

Thursday’s Games

Michigan Tech 2, Michigan 0

Merrimack 4, N. Michigan 2

Robert Morris 1, Ferris St. 0

Friday’s Games

W. Michigan 1, Michigan Tech 0, OT

Boston College 1, Ferris St. 1, OT

UMass 2, Ala.-Huntsville 1, OT

Bowling Green 3, RIT 0

Alaska Anchorage 4, Bemidji St. 1

Omaha 4, Lake Superior St. 1

Saturday’s Games

Notre Dame 5, Alaska 0

Mercyhurst 3, Ala.-Huntsville 2, OT

Omaha 5, Lake Superior St. 3

Bemidji St. 1, Alaska Anchorage 0

Sunday’s Game

Notre Dame 4, Alaska 0

Thursday, Jan. 5

Bemidji St. at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 6

Michigan Tech at Notre Dame, 7:35 p.m.

N. Michigan at Lake Superior St., 7:37 p.m.

Minnesota St. at Ala.-Huntsville, 8:37 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Bowling Green, 8:37 p.m.

Ferris St. at Alaska Anchorage, 11:07 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 7

Michigan Tech at Notre Dame, 7:05 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. at Ala.-Huntsville, 8:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at Alaska Anchorage, 11:07 p.m.

Sports News
