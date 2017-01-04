Sports Listen

WCHA Glance

By The Associated Press January 4, 2017 11:54 am
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Bemidji St. 14 2 2 2 46 45 21 14 7 3
Michigan Tech 11 3 2 1 36 44 26 13 8 3
Bowling Green 8 7 1 1 26 52 38 10 11 2
Ala.-Huntsville 7 7 2 0 23 44 53 7 13 2
Minnesota St. 7 5 2 0 23 43 34 11 7 2
Ferris St. 6 7 1 1 20 41 40 7 12 2
Alaska 5 9 2 2 19 41 58 6 14 2
Lake Superior St. 5 8 1 0 16 40 45 8 11 1
Alaska Anchorage 3 9 2 1 12 25 38 4 14 2
N. Michigan 2 11 1 0 7 25 47 4 16 2

___

Thursday’s Game

Bemidji St. at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Michigan Tech at Notre Dame, 7:35 p.m.

N. Michigan at Lake Superior St., 7:37 p.m.

Minnesota St. at Ala.-Huntsville, 8:37 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Bowling Green, 8:37 p.m.

Ferris St. at Alaska Anchorage, 11:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Michigan Tech at Notre Dame, 7:05 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. at Ala.-Huntsville, 8:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at Alaska Anchorage, 11:07 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 13

Alaska at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Alaska Anchorage at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 14

Alaska at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

Alaska Anchorage at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.

Sports News
The Associated Press

