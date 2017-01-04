WCHA Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Bemidji St.
|14
|2
|2
|2
|46
|45
|21
|14
|7
|3
|Michigan Tech
|11
|3
|2
|1
|36
|44
|26
|13
|8
|3
|Bowling Green
|8
|7
|1
|1
|26
|52
|38
|10
|11
|2
|Ala.-Huntsville
|7
|7
|2
|0
|23
|44
|53
|7
|13
|2
|Minnesota St.
|7
|5
|2
|0
|23
|43
|34
|11
|7
|2
|Ferris St.
|6
|7
|1
|1
|20
|41
|40
|7
|12
|2
|Alaska
|5
|9
|2
|2
|19
|41
|58
|6
|14
|2
|Lake Superior St.
|5
|8
|1
|0
|16
|40
|45
|8
|11
|1
|Alaska Anchorage
|3
|9
|2
|1
|12
|25
|38
|4
|14
|2
|N. Michigan
|2
|11
|1
|0
|7
|25
|47
|4
|16
|2
___
Bemidji St. at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Notre Dame, 7:35 p.m.
Blast from the past: House reinstates rule targeting agency spending, employee salaries
N. Michigan at Lake Superior St., 7:37 p.m.
Minnesota St. at Ala.-Huntsville, 8:37 p.m.
Bemidji St. at Bowling Green, 8:37 p.m.
Ferris St. at Alaska Anchorage, 11:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Notre Dame, 7:05 p.m.
Lake Superior St. at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota St. at Ala.-Huntsville, 8:07 p.m.
Ferris St. at Alaska Anchorage, 11:07 p.m.
Alaska at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.
Alaska Anchorage at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.
Lake Superior St. at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.
Bowling Green at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.
Alaska at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.
N. Michigan at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.
Alaska Anchorage at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.
Bowling Green at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.