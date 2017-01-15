Sports Listen

Weather strands fans, players after Dallas-Green Bay game

By The Associated Press January 15, 2017 10:50 pm
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A tornado warning after Green Bay’s victory over Dallas in an NFC divisional playoff kept some fans, the entire Packers contingent and a few Cowboys players inside AT&T Stadium for more than hour after the game Sunday night.

Officials issued an all-clear more than two hours after the game ended. The late playoff game, and AFC divisional matchup between Pittsburgh and Kansas City, was being shown on the giant video board over the center of the $1.2 billion stadium.

Earlier, a warning on the video board read “Severe Weather. Please Take Shelter,” as fans stayed in seats and wandered the large plazas at each end of the facility. At one point, officials warned people to get away from the large sliding glass doors behind the end zones.

The warning began before the Packers could leave, and Dallas rookies Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott were seen on the field. The quarterback and running back were cheered by fans.

Around 9 p.m. Central time, the National Weather Service in Fort Worth tweeted that while tornado warnings had expired, 60 mph winds were still expected with the storm.

