Wednesday’s College Basketball

EAST

Bloomfield 70, Philadelphia 67

Dominican (NY) 64, Sciences (Pa.) 62

La Salle 75, Saint Louis 54

Advertisement

LeMoyne 69, Stonehill 68

MIT 76, Clark U. 51

NJIT 75, Brown 73

Niagara 71, Siena 66

Post (Conn.) 81, Chestnut Hill 56

Providence 76, Georgetown 70

S. Maine 71, Maine Maritime 57

Scranton 75, Gettysburg 40

Syracuse 70, Miami 55

VCU 94, Duquesne 87

SOUTH

Campbell 92, Charleston Southern 82

Duke 110, Georgia Tech 57

Gardner-Webb 70, Radford 59

George Mason 86, UMass 81

Georgetown (Ky.) 76, Washington Adventist 73

Georgia College 74, SC-Aiken 67

Longwood 79, Presbyterian 76

Richmond 80, Fordham 72

Vanderbilt 80, Auburn 61

Winthrop 80, High Point 74

MIDWEST

Allegheny 68, Wabash 62

Alma 107, Kalamazoo 63

Butler 66, Villanova 58

Concordia (Mich.) 80, Marygrove 70

Concordia (Moor.) 74, St. John’s (Minn.) 73

Cornerstone 75, Michigan-Dearborn 72

Davenport 83, Madonna 49

Hope 85, Albion 79

Loyola of Chicago 77, N. Iowa 66

Michigan St. 93, Rutgers 65

Milwaukee Engineering 65, Concordia (Wis.) 54

Olivet 61, Adrian 59

St. Mary’s (Minn.) 76, Macalester 74

SOUTHWEST

No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.

FAR WEST

No scores reported from the FAR WEST.