Wednesday’s College Basketball

EAST
Bloomfield 70, Philadelphia 67
Dominican (NY) 64, Sciences (Pa.) 62
La Salle 75, Saint Louis 54
LeMoyne 69, Stonehill 68
MIT 76, Clark U. 51
NJIT 75, Brown 73
Niagara 71, Siena 66
Post (Conn.) 81, Chestnut Hill 56
Providence 76, Georgetown 70
S. Maine 71, Maine Maritime 57
Scranton 75, Gettysburg 40
Syracuse 70, Miami 55
VCU 94, Duquesne 87
SOUTH
Campbell 92, Charleston Southern 82
Duke 110, Georgia Tech 57
Gardner-Webb 70, Radford 59
George Mason 86, UMass 81
Georgetown (Ky.) 76, Washington Adventist 73
Georgia College 74, SC-Aiken 67
Longwood 79, Presbyterian 76
Richmond 80, Fordham 72
Vanderbilt 80, Auburn 61
Winthrop 80, High Point 74
MIDWEST
Allegheny 68, Wabash 62
Alma 107, Kalamazoo 63
Butler 66, Villanova 58
Concordia (Mich.) 80, Marygrove 70
Concordia (Moor.) 74, St. John’s (Minn.) 73
Cornerstone 75, Michigan-Dearborn 72
Davenport 83, Madonna 49
Hope 85, Albion 79
Loyola of Chicago 77, N. Iowa 66
Michigan St. 93, Rutgers 65
Milwaukee Engineering 65, Concordia (Wis.) 54
Olivet 61, Adrian 59
St. Mary’s (Minn.) 76, Macalester 74
SOUTHWEST
No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.
FAR WEST
No scores reported from the FAR WEST.