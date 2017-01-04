Wednesday’s Scores

Annapolis 54, Pasadena Chesapeake 45
Bullis 50, St. Albans, D.C. 40
Charles E Smith Jewish Day School 53, Saint Anselm’s, D.C. 52
Blast from the past: House reinstates rule targeting agency spending, employee salaries
Episcopal, Va. 63, Heights 27
Glen Burnie 73, Arundel 67
John Carroll 74, Archbishop Spalding 49
Manchester Valley 61, Liberty 55, OT
Meade 77, Broadneck 58
Northeast – AA 70, South River 67
Old Mill 42, Harwood Southern 38
River Hill 69, Oakland Mills 43
Catonsville 73, New Town 47
Flint Hill, Va. 40, Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart 30
Glenelg 69, Wilde Lake 18
Glenelg CS 42, St. Mary’s 35
Howard 49, Long Reach 35
Indian Creek 38, Concordia Prep 18
John Carroll 57, Pallotti 52
Maryvale 61, Severn 42
McDonogh School 80, Archbishop Spalding 22
Old Mill 77, Harwood Southern 45
Pasadena Chesapeake 70, Annapolis 49
Severna Park 52, North County 26
St. Frances 60, Roland Park Country 44
St. Peter and Paul 55, Gunston Day 24