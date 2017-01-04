Sports Listen

Trending:

TSPCongressDoDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story White and Lydon lead Syracuse over Miami, 70-55 Next Story Thornwell’s return helps South Carolina top Georgia, 67-61
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Wednesday's Scores

Wednesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press January 4, 2017 9:16 pm
Share
BOYS BASKETBALL

Annapolis 54, Pasadena Chesapeake 45

Bullis 50, St. Albans, D.C. 40

Charles E Smith Jewish Day School 53, Saint Anselm’s, D.C. 52

Blast from the past: House reinstates rule targeting agency spending, employee salaries

Episcopal, Va. 63, Heights 27

Advertisement

Glen Burnie 73, Arundel 67

John Carroll 74, Archbishop Spalding 49

Manchester Valley 61, Liberty 55, OT

Meade 77, Broadneck 58

Northeast – AA 70, South River 67

Old Mill 42, Harwood Southern 38

River Hill 69, Oakland Mills 43

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Catonsville 73, New Town 47

Flint Hill, Va. 40, Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart 30

Glenelg 69, Wilde Lake 18

Glenelg CS 42, St. Mary’s 35

Howard 49, Long Reach 35

Indian Creek 38, Concordia Prep 18

John Carroll 57, Pallotti 52

Maryvale 61, Severn 42

McDonogh School 80, Archbishop Spalding 22

Old Mill 77, Harwood Southern 45

Pasadena Chesapeake 70, Annapolis 49

Severna Park 52, North County 26

St. Frances 60, Roland Park Country 44

St. Peter and Paul 55, Gunston Day 24

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Wednesday's Scores
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1896: Utah becomes 45th state

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story White and Lydon lead Syracuse over Miami, 70-55 Next Story Thornwell’s return helps South Carolina top Georgia, 67-61