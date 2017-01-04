Wednesday’s Scores

Amelia Academy 71, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 21
Appomattox Regional 58, Park View-South Hill 39
Atlee 67, Hermitage 50
Auburn 75, Floyd County 19
Buckingham County 43, Cumberland 37
Carlisle 70, North Cross 6
Central Lunenburg 40, Goochland 22
Chancellor 51, Brooke Point 35
Chelsea Academy 51, Wakefield Country Day 28
Clarke County 57, Strasburg 29
Fauquier 39, Kettle Run 37, OT
Flint Hill 40, Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, Md. 30
Fort Chiswell 70, Narrows 59
George Mason 50, William Monroe 38
George Wythe-Wytheville 51, Marion 35
Giles 50, James River-Buchanan 15
Glenvar 49, Radford 41
Lake Taylor 61, Denbigh Baptist 22
Landstown 44, Norcom 31
Lord Botetourt 53, Brookville 45
Midlothian 58, Huguenot 56
Nansemond-Suffolk 54, First Colonial 51, OT
Norfolk Christian 58, Granby 32
Oscar Smith 57, Churchland 34
Parry McCluer 100, Eastern Montgomery 31
Patrick County 41, North Stokes, N.C. 21
Riverbend 48, Courtland 37
Roanoke Catholic 63, Holy Cross Regional 17
St. Catherine’s 54, Trinity Episcopal 44
Steward School 41, Bishop Sullivan 26
Stone Bridge 59, Woodgrove 55
Warren County 41, Madison County 34
Warwick 51, Gloucester 16
Altavista 36, Rustburg 32, OT
Amelia Academy 75, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 43
Bath County 41, Craig County 18
Bell Co., Ky. 41, Lee High 26
Benedictine 89, Williamsburg Christian Academy 60
Bland County 86, Narrows 52
Buckingham County 65, Cumberland 41
Cape Henry Collegiate 77, Arcadia 24
Carroll County 50, Galax 30
Christchurch 61, Veritas Christian Academy 20
Clover Hill 60, Cosby 42
Colgan 43, Osbourn Park 25
Culpeper 80, Spotsylvania 58
Episcopal 63, Heights, Md. 27
Franklin 58, Brunswick 52
Gloucester 71, Warwick 64
Goochland 69, Central Lunenburg 62
Greensville County 44, Sussex Central 22
Huguenot 73, Midlothian 69
James River-Midlothian 60, Monacan 38
Jamestown 51, Grafton 42
Kettle Run 72, Fauquier 48
Lancaster 84, Charles City 36
Lee-Davis 72, J.R. Tucker 9
Liberty-Bealeton 69, Brentsville 56
Lighthouse Academy 60, Fredericksburg Christian 44
Lloyd Bird 90, George Wythe-Richmond 57
Maret, D.C. 74, Flint Hill 47
Mountain View 50, Chancellor 47
New Kent 79, Poquoson 50
Norcom 57, Landstown 46
Park View-Sterling 66, Trinity at Meadowview 53
Patrick County 53, North Stokes, N.C. 46
Prince Edward County 55, Randolph Henry 49
River View, W.Va. 58, Hurley 55
Smithfield 86, York 45
Tabb 71, Warhill 48
Varina 65, Prince George 62