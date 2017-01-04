Sports Listen

Sports News

Wednesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press January 4, 2017 11:30 pm
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Amelia Academy 71, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 21

Appomattox Regional 58, Park View-South Hill 39

Atlee 67, Hermitage 50

Auburn 75, Floyd County 19

Buckingham County 43, Cumberland 37

Carlisle 70, North Cross 6

Central Lunenburg 40, Goochland 22

Chancellor 51, Brooke Point 35

Chelsea Academy 51, Wakefield Country Day 28

Clarke County 57, Strasburg 29

Fauquier 39, Kettle Run 37, OT

Flint Hill 40, Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, Md. 30

Fort Chiswell 70, Narrows 59

George Mason 50, William Monroe 38

George Wythe-Wytheville 51, Marion 35

Giles 50, James River-Buchanan 15

Glenvar 49, Radford 41

Lake Taylor 61, Denbigh Baptist 22

Landstown 44, Norcom 31

Lord Botetourt 53, Brookville 45

Midlothian 58, Huguenot 56

Nansemond-Suffolk 54, First Colonial 51, OT

Norfolk Christian 58, Granby 32

Oscar Smith 57, Churchland 34

Parry McCluer 100, Eastern Montgomery 31

Patrick County 41, North Stokes, N.C. 21

Riverbend 48, Courtland 37

Roanoke Catholic 63, Holy Cross Regional 17

St. Catherine’s 54, Trinity Episcopal 44

Steward School 41, Bishop Sullivan 26

Stone Bridge 59, Woodgrove 55

Warren County 41, Madison County 34

Warwick 51, Gloucester 16

BOYS BASKETBALL

Altavista 36, Rustburg 32, OT

Amelia Academy 75, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 43

Bath County 41, Craig County 18

Bell Co., Ky. 41, Lee High 26

Benedictine 89, Williamsburg Christian Academy 60

Bland County 86, Narrows 52

Buckingham County 65, Cumberland 41

Cape Henry Collegiate 77, Arcadia 24

Carroll County 50, Galax 30

Christchurch 61, Veritas Christian Academy 20

Clover Hill 60, Cosby 42

Colgan 43, Osbourn Park 25

Culpeper 80, Spotsylvania 58

Episcopal 63, Heights, Md. 27

Franklin 58, Brunswick 52

Gloucester 71, Warwick 64

Goochland 69, Central Lunenburg 62

Greensville County 44, Sussex Central 22

Huguenot 73, Midlothian 69

James River-Midlothian 60, Monacan 38

Jamestown 51, Grafton 42

Kettle Run 72, Fauquier 48

Lancaster 84, Charles City 36

Lee-Davis 72, J.R. Tucker 9

Liberty-Bealeton 69, Brentsville 56

Lighthouse Academy 60, Fredericksburg Christian 44

Lloyd Bird 90, George Wythe-Richmond 57

Maret, D.C. 74, Flint Hill 47

Mountain View 50, Chancellor 47

New Kent 79, Poquoson 50

Norcom 57, Landstown 46

Park View-Sterling 66, Trinity at Meadowview 53

Patrick County 53, North Stokes, N.C. 46

Prince Edward County 55, Randolph Henry 49

River View, W.Va. 58, Hurley 55

Smithfield 86, York 45

Tabb 71, Warhill 48

Varina 65, Prince George 62

Sports News
