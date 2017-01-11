Wednesday’s Scores

Alleghany 69, James River-Buchanan 11
Bland County 56, Chilhowie 50
Buffalo Gap 55, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 23
Free e-book on the state of identity management in government. Download now
Carroll County 64, Christiansburg 45
Cave Spring 51, Salem 39
Chancellor 54, James Monroe 30
Episcopal 53, Sandy Spring Friends, Md. 12
George Mason 57, Madison County 19
Glenvar 58, Auburn 36
John Champe 45, Kettle Run 27
Lebanon 37, John Battle 29
Lord Botetourt 66, William Byrd 52
Riverheads 51, Nelson County 21
St. Catherine’s 68, Collegiate-Richmond 33
Turner Ashby 51, R.E. Lee-Staunton 37
William Monroe 48, Woodstock Central 21
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Amelia County vs. Goochland, ppd. to Jan 12.
Glen Allen vs. Henrico, ppd. to Feb 8.
Patrick County vs. Bassett, ppd. to Jan 18.
Appomattox 57, Altavista 45
Capital, W.Va. 58, Mountain Mission 48
Colonial Forge 72, North Stafford 71, 2OT
Graham 78, Narrows 30
Handley 67, Woodgrove 36
Heritage (Leesburg) 42, Rock Ridge 36
John Battle 70, Lebanon 54
Kettle Run 87, John Champe 75
R.E. Lee-Staunton 76, Waynesboro 54
Riverbend 93, Courtland 60
Spring Mills, W.Va. 74, Sherando 43
St. Annes-Belfield 63, Collegiate-Richmond 47
William Monroe 66, Woodstock Central 40
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Bassett vs. Patrick County, ppd. to Jan 18.
Goochland vs. Amelia County, ppd. to Jan 12.
Henrico vs. Glen Allen, ppd. to Feb 8.
Lloyd Bird vs. Huguenot, ccd.