Wednesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press January 11, 2017 9:34 pm
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Alleghany 69, James River-Buchanan 11

Bland County 56, Chilhowie 50

Buffalo Gap 55, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 23

Carroll County 64, Christiansburg 45

Cave Spring 51, Salem 39

Chancellor 54, James Monroe 30

Episcopal 53, Sandy Spring Friends, Md. 12

George Mason 57, Madison County 19

Glenvar 58, Auburn 36

John Champe 45, Kettle Run 27

Lebanon 37, John Battle 29

Lord Botetourt 66, William Byrd 52

Riverheads 51, Nelson County 21

St. Catherine’s 68, Collegiate-Richmond 33

Turner Ashby 51, R.E. Lee-Staunton 37

William Monroe 48, Woodstock Central 21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Amelia County vs. Goochland, ppd. to Jan 12.

Glen Allen vs. Henrico, ppd. to Feb 8.

Patrick County vs. Bassett, ppd. to Jan 18.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Appomattox 57, Altavista 45

Capital, W.Va. 58, Mountain Mission 48

Colonial Forge 72, North Stafford 71, 2OT

Graham 78, Narrows 30

Handley 67, Woodgrove 36

Heritage (Leesburg) 42, Rock Ridge 36

John Battle 70, Lebanon 54

Kettle Run 87, John Champe 75

R.E. Lee-Staunton 76, Waynesboro 54

Riverbend 93, Courtland 60

Spring Mills, W.Va. 74, Sherando 43

St. Annes-Belfield 63, Collegiate-Richmond 47

William Monroe 66, Woodstock Central 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Bassett vs. Patrick County, ppd. to Jan 18.

Goochland vs. Amelia County, ppd. to Jan 12.

Henrico vs. Glen Allen, ppd. to Feb 8.

Lloyd Bird vs. Huguenot, ccd.

Sports News
