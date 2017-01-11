Wednesday’s Scores

Albemarle 60, Orange County 37
Alleghany 69, James River-Buchanan 11
Appomattox 39, Altavista 31
Bland County 56, Chilhowie 50
Buffalo Gap 55, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 23
Carroll County 64, Christiansburg 45
Cave Spring 51, Salem 39
Chancellor 54, James Monroe 30
Clarke County 56, Rappahannock County 26
Episcopal 53, Sandy Spring Friends, Md. 12
Floyd County 78, Giles 63
Fort Chiswell 57, Galax 53
Freedom (South Riding) 70, Liberty-Bealeton 60, OT
George Mason 57, Madison County 19
Glenvar 58, Auburn 36
Hidden Valley 69, Pulaski County 60
John Champe 45, Kettle Run 27
Lebanon 37, John Battle 29
Lord Botetourt 66, William Byrd 52
PikeView, W.Va. 69, Graham 63
Potomac Falls 54, Dominion 33
Riverbend 93, Courtland 60
Riverheads 51, Nelson County 21
St. Catherine’s 68, Collegiate-Richmond 33
Stuarts Draft 64, Luray 38
Turner Ashby 51, R.E. Lee-Staunton 37
Tuscarora 66, Stone Bridge 37
Warren County 38, Strasburg 28
William Monroe 48, Woodstock Central 21
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Amelia County vs. Goochland, ppd. to Jan 12.
Bland County vs. Narrows, ppd. to Feb 8.
Broadwater Academy vs. Chincoteague, ppd.
Charles City vs. New Kent, ppd.
Churchland vs. King’s Fork, ppd. to Jan 12.
Glen Allen vs. Henrico, ppd. to Feb 8.
Granby vs. Phoebus, ccd.
Mills Godwin vs. Lee-Davis, ppd. to Feb 9.
Nottoway vs. Prince Edward County, ppd.
Patrick County vs. Bassett, ppd. to Jan 18.
Surry County vs. Greensville County, ppd. to Jan 21.
Tallwood vs. Nansemond-Suffolk, ppd. to Jan 20.
Woodrow Wilson vs. Deep Creek, ppd. to Jan 12.
Albemarle 82, Orange County 40
Appomattox 57, Altavista 45
Brentsville 50, Turner Ashby 43
Capital, W.Va. 58, Mountain Mission 48
Chancellor 60, James Monroe 58
Colonial Forge 72, North Stafford 71, 2OT
George Wythe-Wytheville 83, Marion 42
Graham 78, Narrows 30
Handley 67, Woodgrove 36
Heritage (Leesburg) 42, Rock Ridge 36
J.I. Burton 83, Jenkins, Ky. 64
John Battle 70, Lebanon 54
Kettle Run 87, John Champe 75
Liberty-Bealeton 67, Freedom (South Riding) 52
Parry McCluer 47, Covington 38
R.E. Lee-Staunton 76, Waynesboro 54
Spring Mills, W.Va. 74, Sherando 43
St. Annes-Belfield 63, Collegiate-Richmond 47
William Byrd 62, Lord Botetourt 40
William Monroe 66, Woodstock Central 40
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Appomattox Regional vs. Windsor, ppd.
Bassett vs. Patrick County, ppd. to Jan 18.
Benedictine vs. Amelia Academy, ccd.
Broadwater Academy vs. Chincoteague, ppd.
Bruton vs. Smithfield, ppd.
Clover Hill vs. Midlothian, ccd.
Deep Creek vs. Woodrow Wilson, ccd.
Eastern Montgomery vs. Bath County, ppd.
George Wythe-Richmond vs. Cosby, ppd.
Goochland vs. Amelia County, ppd. to Jan 12.
Grafton vs. Poquoson, ppd.
Henrico vs. Glen Allen, ppd. to Feb 8.
James River-Midlothian vs. Manchester, ppd.
Jamestown vs. Tabb, ppd. to Jan 30.
King’s Fork vs. Churchland, ppd. to Jan 12.
Lafayette vs. Warhill, ppd. to Jan 12.
Lee-Davis vs. Mills Godwin, ppd. to Feb 9.
Lighthouse Academy vs. Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot, ppd.
Lloyd Bird vs. Huguenot, ccd.
Mountain View vs. Massaponax, ppd. to Jan 17.
Patrick Henry-Ashland vs. Deep Run, ppd.
Powhatan vs. Dinwiddie, ppd.
Prince Edward County vs. Nottoway, ccd.
Surry County vs. Greensville County, ppd. to Jan 21.
Sussex Central vs. Carver Academy, ppd.
Thomas Dale vs. Monacan, ppd.
York vs. New Kent, ppd.