Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Wednesday's Scores

Wednesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press January 11, 2017 11:33 pm
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Albemarle 60, Orange County 37

Alleghany 69, James River-Buchanan 11

Appomattox 39, Altavista 31

Bland County 56, Chilhowie 50

Buffalo Gap 55, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 23

Carroll County 64, Christiansburg 45

Cave Spring 51, Salem 39

Chancellor 54, James Monroe 30

Clarke County 56, Rappahannock County 26

Episcopal 53, Sandy Spring Friends, Md. 12

Floyd County 78, Giles 63

Fort Chiswell 57, Galax 53

Freedom (South Riding) 70, Liberty-Bealeton 60, OT

George Mason 57, Madison County 19

Glenvar 58, Auburn 36

Hidden Valley 69, Pulaski County 60

John Champe 45, Kettle Run 27

Lebanon 37, John Battle 29

Lord Botetourt 66, William Byrd 52

PikeView, W.Va. 69, Graham 63

Potomac Falls 54, Dominion 33

Riverbend 93, Courtland 60

Riverheads 51, Nelson County 21

St. Catherine’s 68, Collegiate-Richmond 33

Stuarts Draft 64, Luray 38

Turner Ashby 51, R.E. Lee-Staunton 37

Tuscarora 66, Stone Bridge 37

Warren County 38, Strasburg 28

William Monroe 48, Woodstock Central 21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Amelia County vs. Goochland, ppd. to Jan 12.

Bland County vs. Narrows, ppd. to Feb 8.

Broadwater Academy vs. Chincoteague, ppd.

Charles City vs. New Kent, ppd.

Churchland vs. King’s Fork, ppd. to Jan 12.

Glen Allen vs. Henrico, ppd. to Feb 8.

Granby vs. Phoebus, ccd.

Mills Godwin vs. Lee-Davis, ppd. to Feb 9.

Nottoway vs. Prince Edward County, ppd.

Patrick County vs. Bassett, ppd. to Jan 18.

Surry County vs. Greensville County, ppd. to Jan 21.

Tallwood vs. Nansemond-Suffolk, ppd. to Jan 20.

Woodrow Wilson vs. Deep Creek, ppd. to Jan 12.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Albemarle 82, Orange County 40

Appomattox 57, Altavista 45

Brentsville 50, Turner Ashby 43

Capital, W.Va. 58, Mountain Mission 48

Chancellor 60, James Monroe 58

Colonial Forge 72, North Stafford 71, 2OT

George Wythe-Wytheville 83, Marion 42

Graham 78, Narrows 30

Handley 67, Woodgrove 36

Heritage (Leesburg) 42, Rock Ridge 36

J.I. Burton 83, Jenkins, Ky. 64

John Battle 70, Lebanon 54

Kettle Run 87, John Champe 75

Liberty-Bealeton 67, Freedom (South Riding) 52

Parry McCluer 47, Covington 38

R.E. Lee-Staunton 76, Waynesboro 54

Riverbend 93, Courtland 60

Spring Mills, W.Va. 74, Sherando 43

St. Annes-Belfield 63, Collegiate-Richmond 47

William Byrd 62, Lord Botetourt 40

William Monroe 66, Woodstock Central 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Appomattox Regional vs. Windsor, ppd.

Bassett vs. Patrick County, ppd. to Jan 18.

Benedictine vs. Amelia Academy, ccd.

Broadwater Academy vs. Chincoteague, ppd.

Bruton vs. Smithfield, ppd.

Clover Hill vs. Midlothian, ccd.

Deep Creek vs. Woodrow Wilson, ccd.

Eastern Montgomery vs. Bath County, ppd.

George Wythe-Richmond vs. Cosby, ppd.

Goochland vs. Amelia County, ppd. to Jan 12.

Grafton vs. Poquoson, ppd.

Henrico vs. Glen Allen, ppd. to Feb 8.

James River-Midlothian vs. Manchester, ppd.

Jamestown vs. Tabb, ppd. to Jan 30.

King’s Fork vs. Churchland, ppd. to Jan 12.

Lafayette vs. Warhill, ppd. to Jan 12.

Lee-Davis vs. Mills Godwin, ppd. to Feb 9.

Lighthouse Academy vs. Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot, ppd.

Lloyd Bird vs. Huguenot, ccd.

Mountain View vs. Massaponax, ppd. to Jan 17.

Patrick Henry-Ashland vs. Deep Run, ppd.

Powhatan vs. Dinwiddie, ppd.

Prince Edward County vs. Nottoway, ccd.

Surry County vs. Greensville County, ppd. to Jan 21.

Sussex Central vs. Carver Academy, ppd.

Thomas Dale vs. Monacan, ppd.

York vs. New Kent, ppd.

Sports News
