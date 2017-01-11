Sports Listen

Wednesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press January 11, 2017
BOYS BASKETBALL

Aberdeen 66, Elkton 58

Archbishop Curley 52, St. John’s Catholic Prep 44

Atholton 65, Glenelg 64

Calvert 80, Great Mills 72

Centennial 59, Marriotts Ridge 43

Chapelgate 55, Indian Creek 53

Col. Richardson 73, North Dorchester 64

Dundalk 81, Carver Arts & Tech 40

Easton 72, Saint Michaels 29

Edgewood 79, Harford Tech 74

Frankfort, W.Va. 52, Oakland Southern 50

Franklin 62, Baltimore Chesapeake 37

Good Counsel 56, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 48

Hammond 52, Reservoir 48

Havre de Grace 61, North Harford 42

Hereford 44, Owings Mills 37

Howard 66, Oakland Mills 64

Huntingtown 45, Chopticon 22

John Carroll 68, C. Milton Wright 58

Kenwood 67, Eastern Tech 44

Lackey 61, La Plata 44

Linganore 45, Urbana 39

Loch Raven 56, Sparrows Point 35

McDonogh School 64, Boys Latin 60

Milford Mill 69, Dulaney 50

North Hagerstown 63, Boonsboro 57

North Point 66, McDonough 57

Old Mill 78, Chesapeake Science Point Charter School (CSP) 41

Parkville 59, Patapsco 32

Perry Hall 82, Randallstown 73

Perryville 48, Bohemia Manor 40

River Hill 50, Long Reach 36

Saint Paul’s Boys 61, Annapolis Area Christian 59

St. Peter and Paul 68, Cristo Rey Jesuit 65

Thomas Johnson 52, Frederick 49

Thomas Stone 52, St. Charles 51

Western STES 85, Towson 55

Westlake 66, Patuxent 23

Wilde Lake 74, Mt. Hebron 62

Woodlawn 62, Catonsville 51

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Middletown vs. Century, ppd. to Jan 19.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Atholton 61, Glenelg 47

Boonsboro 55, North Hagerstown 43

Carver Arts & Tech 42, Dundalk 30

Catonsville 76, Woodlawn 21

Chopticon 58, Huntingtown 43

Cristo Rey Jesuit 57, Benjamin Franklin High School 31

Eastern Tech 52, Kenwood 24

Easton 70, Saint Michaels 13

Episcopal, Va. 53, Sandy Spring Friends 12

Franklin 68, Baltimore Chesapeake 55

Frederick 74, Thomas Johnson 45

Great Mills 75, Calvert 72

Hereford 71, Owings Mills 26

Howard 74, Oakland Mills 23

La Plata 43, Lackey 41

Linganore 55, Urbana 25

Loch Raven 51, Sparrows Point 28

Long Reach 57, River Hill 34

Marriotts Ridge 58, Centennial 54

Milford Mill 78, Dulaney 26

Mountain Ridge 61, HOPE for Hyndman, Pa. 28

Mt. Hebron 50, Wilde Lake 38

North Point 72, McDonough 28

Notre Dame Prep 37, Annapolis Area Christian 21

Oakdale 52, Tuscarora 36

Patapsco 39, Parkville 35

Perry Hall 42, Randallstown 29

Reservoir 58, Hammond 40

Roland Park Country 59, John Carroll 39

Saint James 50, South Hagerstown 36

Severn 55, Saint Timothy’s 45

Smithsburg 55, Catoctin 33

St. John’s Catholic Prep 63, Maryvale 49

St. Maria Goretti 65, Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 29

Thomas Stone 67, St. Charles 52

Towson 61, Western STES 34

