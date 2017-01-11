Wednesday’s Scores

Aberdeen 66, Elkton 58
Archbishop Curley 52, St. John’s Catholic Prep 44
Atholton 65, Glenelg 64
Calvert 80, Great Mills 72
Centennial 59, Marriotts Ridge 43
Chapelgate 55, Indian Creek 53
Col. Richardson 73, North Dorchester 64
Dundalk 81, Carver Arts & Tech 40
Easton 72, Saint Michaels 29
Edgewood 79, Harford Tech 74
Frankfort, W.Va. 52, Oakland Southern 50
Franklin 62, Baltimore Chesapeake 37
Good Counsel 56, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 48
Hammond 52, Reservoir 48
Havre de Grace 61, North Harford 42
Hereford 44, Owings Mills 37
Howard 66, Oakland Mills 64
Huntingtown 45, Chopticon 22
John Carroll 68, C. Milton Wright 58
Kenwood 67, Eastern Tech 44
Lackey 61, La Plata 44
Linganore 45, Urbana 39
Loch Raven 56, Sparrows Point 35
McDonogh School 64, Boys Latin 60
Milford Mill 69, Dulaney 50
North Hagerstown 63, Boonsboro 57
North Point 66, McDonough 57
Old Mill 78, Chesapeake Science Point Charter School (CSP) 41
Parkville 59, Patapsco 32
Perry Hall 82, Randallstown 73
Perryville 48, Bohemia Manor 40
River Hill 50, Long Reach 36
Saint Paul’s Boys 61, Annapolis Area Christian 59
St. Peter and Paul 68, Cristo Rey Jesuit 65
Thomas Johnson 52, Frederick 49
Thomas Stone 52, St. Charles 51
Western STES 85, Towson 55
Westlake 66, Patuxent 23
Wilde Lake 74, Mt. Hebron 62
Woodlawn 62, Catonsville 51
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Middletown vs. Century, ppd. to Jan 19.
Atholton 61, Glenelg 47
Boonsboro 55, North Hagerstown 43
Carver Arts & Tech 42, Dundalk 30
Catonsville 76, Woodlawn 21
Chopticon 58, Huntingtown 43
Cristo Rey Jesuit 57, Benjamin Franklin High School 31
Eastern Tech 52, Kenwood 24
Easton 70, Saint Michaels 13
Episcopal, Va. 53, Sandy Spring Friends 12
Franklin 68, Baltimore Chesapeake 55
Frederick 74, Thomas Johnson 45
Great Mills 75, Calvert 72
Hereford 71, Owings Mills 26
Howard 74, Oakland Mills 23
La Plata 43, Lackey 41
Linganore 55, Urbana 25
Loch Raven 51, Sparrows Point 28
Long Reach 57, River Hill 34
Marriotts Ridge 58, Centennial 54
Milford Mill 78, Dulaney 26
Mountain Ridge 61, HOPE for Hyndman, Pa. 28
Mt. Hebron 50, Wilde Lake 38
North Point 72, McDonough 28
Notre Dame Prep 37, Annapolis Area Christian 21
Oakdale 52, Tuscarora 36
Patapsco 39, Parkville 35
Perry Hall 42, Randallstown 29
Reservoir 58, Hammond 40
Roland Park Country 59, John Carroll 39
Saint James 50, South Hagerstown 36
Severn 55, Saint Timothy’s 45
Smithsburg 55, Catoctin 33
St. John’s Catholic Prep 63, Maryvale 49
St. Maria Goretti 65, Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 29
Thomas Stone 67, St. Charles 52
Towson 61, Western STES 34