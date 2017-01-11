Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with OF Reymond Fuentes; LHPs Josh Taylor, Yuhei Nakaushiro, Jared Miller and Daniel Gibson; and RHPs Joey Krehbiel, J.J. Hoover, Miller Diaz and Rubby De La Rosa on minor league contracts.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Traded OF Malex Smith and RHP Shae Simmons to Seattle for LHPs Luiz Gohara and Thomas Burrows.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with RHP Pedro Beato, C Bryan Holaday and LHP Cesar Ramos on minor league contracts.
SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Signed OF LeVon Washington.
WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed LHP Kevin McGovern.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
EDMONTON OILERS — Assigned C Anton Lander to Bakersfield (AHL). Recalled C Jujhar Khaira from Bakersfield.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned F Frederick Gaudreau to Milwaukee (AHL).
SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Assigned D Ed Wittchow to Manchester (ECHL).
STOCKTON HEAT — Assigned D Ryan Culkin to Adirondack (ECHL). Signed D Keith Aulie.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Signed M Yamil Asad.
NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed M Miguel Camargo to a one-year contract.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF — Extended the contract of executive director Bill Hancock for three years.
TENNESSEE — Dismissed G Detrick Mostella from the men’s basketball team.
WAGNER — Names Tatum Colitz associate athletic director/senior woman administrator.