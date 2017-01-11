Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Named Eric Velazquez trainer of Pawtucket (IL), Lee May Jr. hitting coach of Portland (EL), Wilton Veras hitting coach and Phil Millan trainer of Greenville (SAL), Nate Spears hitting coach and Joel Harris trainer of Lowell (NY-P), Angel Berroa assistant coach and Nick Green coaching assistant of the GCL Red Sox, Carlos Coste catching coach and Leonel Vasquez bullpen coach of the DSL Red Sox.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Ryan Vogelsong and Nick Tepesch on minor league contracts.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Traded OF Mallex Smith, SS Carlos Vargas and LHP Ryan Yarbrough to Tampa Bay for LHP Drew Smyly.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Designated RHP Dylan Floro for assignment. Claimed OF Jason Coats off waivers from the Chicago White Sox.

Advertisement

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with OF Reymond Fuentes; LHPs Josh Taylor, Yuhei Nakaushiro, Jared Miller and Daniel Gibson; and RHPs Joey Krehbiel, J.J. Hoover, Miller Diaz and Rubby De La Rosa on minor league contracts.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Traded OF Mallex Smith and RHP Shae Simmons to Seattle for LHPs Luiz Gohara and Thomas Burrows.

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with RHP Zack Wheeler on a one-year contract.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with RHP Pedro Beato, C Bryan Holaday and LHP Cesar Ramos on minor league contracts.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with RHP Carter Capps on a one-year contract.

American Association

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Signed OF LeVon Washington.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed LHP Kevin McGovern. Sold the contract of C Tanner Murphy to the Colorado Rockies.

Can-Am League

OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Signed OF Matt Helms, INF Albert Cartwright and RHP Austin Chrismon.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Released LHPs Mac Acker and Porfirio Lopez, C Reed Lavallee and RHP Dario Santangelo.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Dallas G/F Justin Anderson $25,000 for striking Minnesota G Kris Dunn in the head, and New York C/F Kyle O’Quinn $25,000 for striking and pushing New Orleans F/C Anthony Davis from behind.

FOOTBALL National Football League

DENVER BRONCOS — Named Vance Joseph coach.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled G Jason Kasdorf from Elmira (ECHL) to Rochester (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES —Assigned D Ryan Culkin from Stockton (AHL) to Adirondack (ECHL).

EDMONTON OILERS — Assigned C Anton Lander and G Jonas Gustavsson to Bakersfield (AHL). Recalled C Jujhar Khaira and G Laurent Brossoit from Bakersfield.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned F Frederick Gaudreau to Milwaukee (AHL). Claimed F Derek Grant off waivers from Buffalo.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled D Tommy Vannelli from Missouri (ECHL) to Chicago (AHL).

WINNIPEG JETS — Assigned G Jamie Phillipes from Manitoba (AHL) to Tulsa (ECHL).

American Hockey League

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Assigned F Joey Benik to Norfolk (ECHL).

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Returned G C.J. Motte to Quad City (ECHL).

SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Reassigned D Sam Jardine to Colorado (ECHL).

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Assigned D Ed Wittchow to Manchester (ECHL).

STOCKTON HEAT — Signed D Keith Aulie.

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Assigned G Austin Lotz to Rapid City (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Orlando coach Drake Berehowsky one game.

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Loaned F Ty Loney to Albany (AHL) and D Alex Wall to Utica (AHL). Released G Dan McGuire as emergency backup.

ALLEN AMERICANS — Loaned F Greger Hanson to San Diego (AHL).

INDY FUEL — Released D Nick Grasso.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Loaned F Shawn Szydlowski to Cleveland (AHL).

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Signed D Brandon Pfeil.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Loaned G Branden Komm to Bakersfield (AHL). Added G Doug Melvin as emergency backup.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Released G Josh Hooyer as emergency backup. Added G Wylie Rogers as emergency backup.

QUAD CITY MALLARDS — Signed F John Siemer.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Added G Andrew Gedert as emergency backup.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Added G Tyler Wentworth as emergency backup.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USA SWIMMING — Announced the retirement of executive director Chuck Wielgus.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed M Yamil Asad.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed M Miguel Camargo to a one-year contract.

National Women’s Soccer League

NWSL — Announced Elam Bear is taking over operation of FC Kansas City.

COLLEGE

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF — Extended the contract of executive director Bill Hancock for three years.

CAMPBELL — Named David Marsh offensive coordinator.

CINCINNATI — Named Brady Collins director of football sports performance, Joker Phillips receivers coach and Jon Tenuta safeties coach.

CLEMSON — WRs Mike Williams and Artavis Scott will enter the NFL draft.

COLUMBIA INTERNATIONAL — Named Bill Brindley men’s soccer coach.

MARQUETTE — Announced sophomore men’s bsaketball C Harry Froling has transferred from SMU.

MISSISSIPPI STATE — Named Todd Grantham defensive coordinator.

SOUTH CAROLINA — Named Joshua Lawson assistant strength and conditioning football coach.

TENNESSEE — Dismissed G Detrick Mostella from the men’s basketball team.

WAGNER — Named Tatum Colitz associate athletic director/senior woman administrator and Craig Noto assistant baseball coach.