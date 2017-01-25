Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL — Named Jennie Finch youth softball ambassador.

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Claimed OF/1B Steve Selsky off waivers from Cincinnati. Agreed to terms with LHP Drew Pomeranz on a one-year contract.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with OF Austin Jackson on a minor league contract.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Assigned RHP Blake Parker outright to Salt Lake (PCL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Assigned RHP Zach Neal outright to Nashville. Traded OF Brett Eibner to the L.A. Dodgers for INF Jordan Tarsovich. Designated LHP Dillon Overton for assignment. Agreed to terms with INF Adam Rosales on a one-year contract.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with C Josh Thole on a minor league contract.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with LHPs John Danks, Sam Freeman, Adam Kolarek and Eric O’Flaherty; RHPs Blaine Boyer, Rhiner Cruz, Joel De La Cruz, Jordan Walden; Cs David Freitas and Blake Lalli; and OF Emilio Bonifacio.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Designated RHP Carlos Frias for assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with C Ryan Hanigan on a minor league contract.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Assigned OF Jabari Blash outright to El Paso (PCL).

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed RHP Brandon Texiera.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed 1B/OF C.J. Needam.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed 3B Josh McAdams.

NORMAL CORNBELTERS — Signed RHPs Francisco Carrillo and Mike Elwood to contract extensions.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed C Brandon Oliver.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Golden State C Zaza Pachulia $15,000 for striking Miami F Luke Babbitt in the face.

DALLAS MAVERICKS — Signed G Pierre Jackson to a second 10-day contract.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Recalled F Troy Williams from Iowa (NBADL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Named Sanjay Lal wide receivers coach.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Named Greg Lewis wide receivers coach.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed F Beau Bennett on injured reserve, retroactive to Friday. Claimed F Stefan Noesen off waivers from Anaheim.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned G Pheonix Copley to Chicago (AHL).

WINNIPEG JETS — Placed F Mathieu Perreault on injured reserve, retroactive to Tuesday.Recalled D Brian Strait from Manitoba (AHL).

American Hockey League

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Assigned RW Austen Brassard to Utah (ECHL).

LACROSSE National Lacrosse League

VANCOUVER STEALTH — Signed F Cliff Smith to a one-year contract. Moved D Curtis Hodgson to second level injured reserve. Placed D Thomas Hoggarth on second level injured reserve.

OLYMPICS

IOC — Announced Jamaica has been stripped of its 2008 gold medal for the men’s 4×100 relay after Nesta Carter tested positive for a banned stimulant.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Signed M Abuchi Obinwa. Acquired M Cristian Martinez on permanent transfer from Chorrillo FC (Liga Panamena-Panama).

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Acquired D Antonio Mlinar Delamea via transfer from Olimpija Ljubljana (PrvaLiga-Slovenia).

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Re-signed D Damien Perrinelle.

North American Soccer League

JACKSONVILLE ARMADA — Signed F J.C. Banks and M Bryam Rebellon. Released F Alhassane Keita.

National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE FC — Acquired G Kailen Sheridan as a Canadian subsidized player for the 2017 season.

COLLEGE

DELAWARE — Named Levern Belin defensive line coach.

NORTH CAROLINA — Named Deke Adams defensive line coach and Terry Joseph defensive backs coach.

RICE — Named Wesley Beschorner quarterbacks coach.

TEXAS-ARLINGTON — Named J.T. Wenger volleyball coach.

WINTHROP — Suspended women’s basketball coach Kevin Cook. Named women’s assistant basketball coach Lynette Woodard acting head coach.