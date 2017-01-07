Weisbrod’s 34 points lead Lamar past SE Lousiana, 74-54

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Colton Weisbrod scored a season-high 34 points and Lamar rode a big first half to a 74-54 win over Southeast Louisiana Saturday.
The Cardinals bounced back from a tough, four-point loss to New Orleans in overtime Thursday. They raced to an 18-point lead by intermission, 44-26.
Weisbrod, the Cardinals leading scorer at just under 15 points per game, hit 14 of 19 from the field and was 6 of 7 from the line while grabbing eight rebounds. He was the only scorer to reach double figures.
Lamar (10-6, 2-1 Southland) shot 29 of 55 from the field (52.7 percent), including 5 of 11 from beyond the arc.
Jabbar Singleton hit three treys and finished with 13 points to lead the Lions (9-8, 2-2). Moses Greenwood added 12 points as Southeast Louisiana shot 20 of 56 from the field (35.7 percent) and 4 of 12 from distance.