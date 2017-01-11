Sports Listen

Trending:

Air ForcePay freezeDHSTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Rays claim OF Coats, designate RHP Floro for assignment Next Story Capps agrees to $987,500, one-year deal with Padres
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Wheeler gets $800,000 deal…

Wheeler gets $800,000 deal with Mets after missing 2 years

By The Associated Press January 11, 2017 5:48 pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Right-hander Zack Wheeler agreed to an $800,000, one-year contract with the New York Mets after missing two seasons because of a torn elbow ligament.

Now 26, Wheeler was 7-5 as a rookie in 2013 and 11-11 the following year. He had Tommy John surgery on March 25, 2015.

He returned last summer and threw 17 pitches over one inning in a rain-shortened start on Aug. 6 for Class A St. Lucie, then complained of elbow discomfort and didn’t pitch again. The Mets expect him to be healthy for the start of spring training next month.

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

Wheeler, whose deal was announced Wednesday, was eligible for arbitration for the first time after making $546,250 last year.

Advertisement

Eight Mets remain eligible for arbitration and are set to exchange proposed salaries with the team Friday: pitchers Jacob deGrom, Matt Harvey, Jeurys Familia, Addison Reed and Josh Edgin; first baseman Lucas Duda; catcher Travis d’Arnaud; and infielder Wilmer Flores.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Wheeler gets $800,000 deal…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Honor Guard drill team

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1908: Roosevelt makes Grand Canyon nat'l monument

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Rays claim OF Coats, designate RHP Floro for assignment Next Story Capps agrees to $987,500, one-year deal with Padres