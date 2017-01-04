Sports Listen

White and Lydon lead Syracuse over Miami, 70-55

By MARK FRANK January 4, 2017 9:10 pm
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Andrew White scored 22 points and had 10 rebounds, and Tyler Lydon added 20 points to lead Syracuse to a badly needed win, 70-55, over Miami Wednesday.

John Gillon made his first start of the season at point guard and collected a career-tying 11 assists for Syracuse (9-6, 1-1 ACC), which registered its first win over a power conference team this season.

The loss snapped a seven-game win streak for Miami (11-3, 1-1 ACC).

Syracuse shot 25-of-44 for 57 percent for the game, and had 16 assists on 25 baskets. Miami, which had been averaging 75 points a game, hit just 39 percent.

DJ Vasiljevic led Miami with 18 points on 6-of-12 3s. Miami’s two leading scorers, Ja’Quan Newton and Davon Reed, were held to 5-of-23 from the field.

Syracuse, playing with an intensity not seen in some time, led 34-26 at the half.

Sports News
The Associated Press

