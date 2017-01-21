Sports Listen

Wiese, Gulich lead No. 11 Oregon State women to easy win

By The Associated Press January 21, 2017
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Sydney Wiese scored 17 points and Marie Gulich had 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead No. 11 Oregon State over Utah 70-44 on Friday night.

Wiese extended her Pac-12 career record for 3-pointers, making 5 of 7 for 323. Gulich posted her fourth double-double this season.

Oregon State finished the first quarter with a 6-0 run to take an 18-14 lead then outscored Utah 21-8 in the second period, scoring the final 11 points, including two Wiese 3-pointers, for a 39-22 edge after Utah missed its final seven shots of the half.

Utah missed its first five shots in the third quarter and Oregon extended its lead to 58-32 by the period’s end.

Utah’s Emily Potter scored 12 points. Wendy Anae added 11.

The Beavers (17-2, 6-1 Pac-12) have won the last seven meetings with the Utes (13-5, 2-5), not losing at home to Utah since the 2000-01 season.

Sports News
