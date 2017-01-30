Sports Listen

Sports News

Wiggins, Rubio help Wolves outlast Magic in OT, 111-105

By JON KRAWCZYNSKI January 30, 2017 10:51 pm < a min read
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Andrew Wiggins scored 27 points and Ricky Rubio made a career-high six 3-pointers to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 111-105 victory in overtime over the Orlando Magic on Monday night.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 23 points and 12 rebounds, Rubio added 22 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, and Wiggins forced overtime with a jumper with 10 seconds to play to help the Wolves win for the eighth time in 11 games.

Elfrid Payton scored 21 points and Serge Ibaka had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Magic, who came back from nine points down with five minutes to play to take the lead late in regulation. Evan Fournier scored nine points in 23 minutes in his first game since Jan. 13.

