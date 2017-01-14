Wild-Stars Sum

|Minnesota
|4
|0
|1—5
|Dallas
|1
|2
|1—4
First Period_1, Minnesota, Koivu 13, 1:19. 2, Minnesota, Staal 15 (Folin, Coyle), 3:00. 3, Minnesota, Dumba 7 (Granlund, Zucker), 4:00. 4, Minnesota, Stewart 8 (Suter, Schroeder), 12:45. 5, Dallas, Roussel 6 (Faksa, Ritchie), 19:53.
Second Period_6, Dallas, Hudler 2 (Klingberg, Shore), 2:20. 7, Dallas, Seguin 16 (Klingberg, Benn), 6:06.
Third Period_8, Dallas, Klingberg 7 (Spezza, Seguin), 11:13 (pp). 9, Minnesota, Zucker 11 (Granlund), 13:15.
Shots on Goal_Minnesota 12-14-6_32. Dallas 12-12-14_38.
Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 0 of 4; Dallas 1 of 3.
Goalies_Minnesota, Kuemper 5-2-2 (38 shots-34 saves). Dallas, Lehtonen 9-11-4 (28-26), Niemi 9-7-4 (3-0).
A_18,532 (18,532). T_2:27.
Referees_Jean Hebert, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Brian Mach, Kiel Murchison.