Sports Listen

Trending:

Air ForceSecurity ClearancesInaugurationTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Browns nearing contract with linebacker Jamie Collins Next Story Dragic scores 32, Heat top Mavericks 99-95
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Wiley has 30 points,…

Wiley has 30 points, E. Washington drubs N. Arizona 84-62

By The Associated Press January 19, 2017 11:17 pm
Share

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Jacob Wiley was 14 of 16 from the field for 30 points to lead Eastern Washington to an 84-62 drubbing of Northern Arizona in Big Sky Conference action on Thursday night.

Wiley, who had his third straight game with 27 or more points, also grabbed eight rebounds, swatted away four shots and dished out four assists. In his last three games he has hit 39 of 48 field goal attempts. Mason Peatling added 10 points with two assists and two steals for Eastern Washington (12-7, 4-2).

Northern Arizona took an early lead. Sir Washington drove for a layup to give EWU is first lead, 21-20, at the 8:39 mark of the first half. The Eagles led 37-31 at the break and pushed that to 72-50 with 6:22 left. The Lumberjacks never threatened in the final half.

Free e-book on the state of identity management in government. Download now

Mike Green had 15 points Ako Kaluna added 12 for NAU (4-15, 1-5).

Advertisement

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Wiley has 30 points,…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Inauguration security sweep

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1981: Iran hostage crisis ends

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Browns nearing contract with linebacker Jamie Collins Next Story Dragic scores 32, Heat top Mavericks 99-95