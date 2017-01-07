Sports Listen

Williams’ career-high day leads San Diego to first WCC win

By The Associated Press January 7, 2017 6:47 pm
MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Tyler Williams scored a career-high 20 points, Juwan Gray added 11 points and 14 rebounds and San Diego beat Pepperdine 76-68 on Saturday for its first West Coast Conference of the season.

Olin Carter III scored 16 points and Cameron Neubauer 14 for the Toreros (8-8, 1-3), who hit 9 of 21 3-pointers (43 percent) and outrebounded the Waves 40-27.

Neubauer scored five points to begin a 15-3 run to open the second half, and Pepperdine went six minutes between field goals in falling behind by 52-39.

Chris Reyes had a 3-point play to get the Waves within eight with eight minutes left but Ryder followed with two baskets inside to restore a double-figure lead the Toreros held until the final seconds.

Lamond Murray Jr. scored 23 points, Reyes 20 and Jeremy Major 11 for the Pepperdine (5-11, 1-3).

