Williams leads Middle Tennessee to 69-57 win over Marshall

By The Associated Press January 12, 2017 10:39 pm
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — JaCorey Williams scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Middle Tennessee stands as the last Conference USA unbeaten team with a 69-57 win over Marshall on Thursday night.

Giddy Potts added 14 points and eight rebounds for the Blue Raiders (14-3, 4-0). Brandon Walters had 11 points and Tyrik Dixon had 10.

The Blue Raiders pounded Marshall on the boards 58-25, including 22-3 on the offensive end.

Ryan Taylor led Marshall (11-7, 4-1) with 12 points and eight rebounds. The Thundering Herd’s streak of scoring at least 70 points ended at 37.

Williams’s layup put the Blue Raiders up 21-20 midway through the first half and started a 13-2 run. Williams had the first two buckets and four other players scored to make it 32-22.

The Blue Raiders led 37-29 at the break. After MTSU scored the first bucket of the second half the lead only dipped under double figures for one possession.

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

