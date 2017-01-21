Wizards-Pistons, Box

Porter 4-13 1-2 11, Mark.Morris 7-17 3-4 19, Gortat 4-6 4-5 12, Wall 6-15 7-9 19, Beal 4-16 9-11 17, Oubre 5-9 0-0 11, J.Smith 6-9 2-2 16, Burke 3-5 0-0 7, Satoransky 0-0 0-0 0, McClellan 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 39-91 26-33 112.
Marc.Morris 7-17 8-9 25, Bullock 3-8 0-0 9, Harris 8-16 0-1 18, Drummond 1-2 1-4 3, Jackson 8-21 2-2 19, Johnson 4-4 0-0 9, Baynes 3-4 3-3 9, Leuer 4-6 1-1 10, Marjanovic 1-1 0-0 2, I.Smith 4-8 1-2 9. Totals 43-87 16-22 113.
|Washington
|26
|29
|27
|30—112
|Detroit
|30
|31
|37
|15—113
3-Point Goals_Washington 8-26 (J.Smith 2-3, Mark.Morris 2-5, Porter 2-6, Burke 1-1, Oubre 1-2, Wall 0-2, Beal 0-7), Detroit 11-28 (Marc.Morris 3-6, Bullock 3-8, Harris 2-8, Johnson 1-1, Leuer 1-1, Jackson 1-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 46 (Mark.Morris 9), Detroit 49 (Marc.Morris 11). Assists_Washington 23 (Wall 10), Detroit 25 (Jackson 8). Total Fouls_Washington 22, Detroit 27. Technicals_Detroit defensive three second, Detroit team.
Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.