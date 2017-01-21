Sports Listen

Trending:

Air ForceSecurity ClearancesInaugurationTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Wright, Bartley lift UL Lafayette over Texas St. 79-73 Next Story Happ, No. 17 Wisconsin edge Minnesota in overtime, 78-76
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Wizards-Pistons, Box

Wizards-Pistons, Box

By The Associated Press January 21, 2017 8:34 pm
Share
WASHINGTON (112)

Porter 4-13 1-2 11, Mark.Morris 7-17 3-4 19, Gortat 4-6 4-5 12, Wall 6-15 7-9 19, Beal 4-16 9-11 17, Oubre 5-9 0-0 11, J.Smith 6-9 2-2 16, Burke 3-5 0-0 7, Satoransky 0-0 0-0 0, McClellan 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 39-91 26-33 112.

DETROIT (113)

Marc.Morris 7-17 8-9 25, Bullock 3-8 0-0 9, Harris 8-16 0-1 18, Drummond 1-2 1-4 3, Jackson 8-21 2-2 19, Johnson 4-4 0-0 9, Baynes 3-4 3-3 9, Leuer 4-6 1-1 10, Marjanovic 1-1 0-0 2, I.Smith 4-8 1-2 9. Totals 43-87 16-22 113.

Washington 26 29 27 30—112
Detroit 30 31 37 15—113

3-Point Goals_Washington 8-26 (J.Smith 2-3, Mark.Morris 2-5, Porter 2-6, Burke 1-1, Oubre 1-2, Wall 0-2, Beal 0-7), Detroit 11-28 (Marc.Morris 3-6, Bullock 3-8, Harris 2-8, Johnson 1-1, Leuer 1-1, Jackson 1-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 46 (Mark.Morris 9), Detroit 49 (Marc.Morris 11). Assists_Washington 23 (Wall 10), Detroit 25 (Jackson 8). Total Fouls_Washington 22, Detroit 27. Technicals_Detroit defensive three second, Detroit team.

Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.
Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Wizards-Pistons, Box
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Inauguration security

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1936: First inauguration held on 1/20

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Wright, Bartley lift UL Lafayette over Texas St. 79-73 Next Story Happ, No. 17 Wisconsin edge Minnesota in overtime, 78-76