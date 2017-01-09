Sports Listen

Trending:

IRSODNICybersecurityTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story US forward Carli Lloyd wins 2nd FIFA best player award Next Story The Latest: Texas policeman suspended 10 days after incident
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » WNY Flash moving and…

WNY Flash moving and being renamed North Carolina Courage

By ANNE M. PETERSON January 9, 2017 2:03 pm
Share

The National Women’s Soccer League announced Monday that the Western New York Flash have been sold to a group that will move the team to North Carolina for the upcoming season.

North Carolina FC acquired the rights to the defending league champion Flash, who will be renamed the North Carolina Courage and based in the Raleigh suburb of Cary. The name is a nod to the Carolina Courage of the now-defunct Women’s United Soccer Association in the early 2000s.

The team will play at the WakeMed Soccer Park.

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

It is the first time a team in the NWSL — now entering its fifth year — has been moved. Flash players will remain on the Courage’s roster.

Advertisement

The Flash won the NWSL title in October, beating the Washington Spirit.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » WNY Flash moving and…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Flying first class

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1952: Truman warns of Cold War threat

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story US forward Carli Lloyd wins 2nd FIFA best player award Next Story The Latest: Texas policeman suspended 10 days after incident