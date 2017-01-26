Sports Listen

Wolves’ Zach LaVine will not dunk at All-Star weekend

By JON KRAWCZYNSKI January 26, 2017 2:22 pm
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — What was perhaps the best dunk contest in All-Star weekend history will not get a rematch.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Zach LaVine says he will not return to the event to try to win it for a third straight year. LaVine defended his title in Toronto last season, winning a thrilling duel with Orlando’s Aaron Gordon.

LaVine says he has nothing left to prove and he is more focused on trying to help the Timberwolves make the playoffs. The Wolves started Thursday in 12th place in the Western Conference, but are just 2½ games out of the eighth seed.

Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau says he approves of LaVine’s choice and sees the 21-year-old as much more than just a dunker.

The Timberwolves host Indiana on Thursday night.

