Women’s College Basketball Scores

Cornell 54, Binghamton 51
Fordham 74, Rhode Island 69
George Washington 75, Duquesne 40
Auburn 82, Florida 75
Marshall 76, FAU 53
Middle Tennessee 64, UAB 61
Mississippi St. 74, LSU 48
South Carolina 93, Alabama 45
Tennessee 72, Kentucky 65
UConn 84, UCF 48
VCU 61, La Salle 56
W. Kentucky 90, FIU 38
Drake 90, Missouri St. 64
Evansville 67, Loyola of Chicago 36
Illinois St. 71, Bradley 63
Indiana St. 68, S. Illinois 53
Kansas St. 86, West Virginia 71
Michigan 73, Wisconsin 56
Michigan St. 71, Illinois 47
Missouri 63, Georgia 45
Texas 75, Iowa St. 68
Baylor 90, Kansas 43
Charlotte 69, Rice 51
Oklahoma 87, TCU 72
Texas Tech 70, Oklahoma St. 65
Oregon St. 73, Washington 70
Stanford 77, Arizona 55
Utah 58, Southern Cal 53
