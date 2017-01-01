Sports Listen

Sports News

Women’s College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press January 1, 2017 6:59 pm
Sunday, Jan. 1
EAST

Cornell 54, Binghamton 51

Fordham 74, Rhode Island 69

George Washington 75, Duquesne 40

SOUTH

Auburn 82, Florida 75

Marshall 76, FAU 53

Middle Tennessee 64, UAB 61

Mississippi 73, Arkansas 64

Mississippi St. 74, LSU 48

South Carolina 93, Alabama 45

Tennessee 72, Kentucky 65

UConn 84, UCF 48

VCU 61, La Salle 56

W. Kentucky 90, FIU 38

MIDWEST

Drake 90, Missouri St. 64

Evansville 67, Loyola of Chicago 36

Illinois St. 71, Bradley 63

Indiana St. 68, S. Illinois 53

Kansas St. 86, West Virginia 71

Michigan 73, Wisconsin 56

Michigan St. 71, Illinois 47

Missouri 63, Georgia 45

N. Iowa 63, Wichita St. 61

Nebraska-Omaha 106, York College (NE) 37

Texas 75, Iowa St. 68

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 90, Kansas 43

Charlotte 69, Rice 51

Houston 71, Tulsa 66

North Texas 65, Old Dominion 55

Oklahoma 87, TCU 72

Texas Tech 70, Oklahoma St. 65

UTSA 83, UTEP 81

FAR WEST

Oregon St. 73, Washington 70

Stanford 77, Arizona 55

UCLA 87, Colorado 74

Utah 58, Southern Cal 53

Washington St. 75, Oregon 59

