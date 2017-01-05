Women’s College Basketball Scores

Army 76, Lafayette 73
Bucknell 73, American U. 67
Colgate 62, Holy Cross 54
Free e-book on the latest federal government cybersecurity initiatives. Download now.
Cornell 72, Delaware St. 51
Duquesne 76, La Salle 68
Iona 66, St. Peter’s 58
Loyola (Md.) 62, Lehigh 58
Marist 85, Canisius 74
Pittsburgh 56, Boston College 43
Quinnipiac 71, Niagara 64
Rider 53, Manhattan 36
Alabama 90, Mississippi 80
Appalachian St. 76, Arkansas St. 50
Austin Peay 87, Tennessee Tech 84
Belmont 71, UT Martin 66
Charlotte 89, W. Kentucky 85
Cleveland St. 58, N. Kentucky 54
Duke 75, Georgia Tech 68
E. Kentucky 75, SIU-Edwardsville 63
Florida St. 90, North Carolina 77
Furman 65, UNC-Greensboro 55
Georgia 69, Texas A&M 59
Kentucky 64, Missouri 62
LSU 78, Florida 67
Louisville 86, Virginia 81
McNeese St. 79, Sam Houston St. 56
Mercer 72, ETSU 55
Miami 67, NC State 64
Middle Tennessee 71, Rice 61
Morehead St. 66, E. Illinois 62
Murray St. 71, Jacksonville St. 64
North Texas 59, UAB 58
Old Dominion 73, Marshall 69
SE Missouri 76, Tennessee St. 67
South Alabama 55, Georgia Southern 46
South Carolina 73, Auburn 47
Syracuse 88, Clemson 62
Troy 87, Georgia St. 69
UALR 74, Coastal Carolina 66
VCU 62, Richmond 55
Wofford 68, W. Carolina 59
Green Bay 75, Valparaiso 36
Milwaukee 88, Ill.-Chicago 65
Nebraska-Omaha 64, IUPUI 44
Notre Dame 92, Wake Forest 72
Rio Grande 71, Chicago St. 43
S. Dakota St. 73, Fort Wayne 51
St. John’s 62, Butler 41
W. Illinois 87, Denver 62
Wright St. 71, Youngstown St. 58
Lamar 73, New Orleans 42
Mississippi St. 59, Arkansas 51
Northwestern St. 76, Incarnate Word 74
SE Louisiana 87, Houston Baptist 71
Southern Miss. 69, UTSA 68
Stephen F. Austin 64, Texas A&M-CC 56
UTEP 69, Louisiana Tech 62
Gonzaga 61, San Francisco 46
Idaho 86, Montana 59
N. Colorado 83, S. Utah 53
New Mexico St. 78, UMKC 72
North Dakota 80, N. Arizona 78
___