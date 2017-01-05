Sports Listen

Trending:

TSPCongressDoDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story College Basketball Scores
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Women's College Basketball Scores

Women’s College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press January 5, 2017 11:00 pm
Share
Thursday, Jan. 5
EAST

Army 76, Lafayette 73

Bucknell 73, American U. 67

Colgate 62, Holy Cross 54

Free e-book on the latest federal government cybersecurity initiatives. Download now.

Cornell 72, Delaware St. 51

Advertisement

Duquesne 76, La Salle 68

Iona 66, St. Peter’s 58

Loyola (Md.) 62, Lehigh 58

Marist 85, Canisius 74

Pittsburgh 56, Boston College 43

Quinnipiac 71, Niagara 64

Rider 53, Manhattan 36

SOUTH

Alabama 90, Mississippi 80

Appalachian St. 76, Arkansas St. 50

Austin Peay 87, Tennessee Tech 84

Belmont 71, UT Martin 66

Charlotte 89, W. Kentucky 85

Cleveland St. 58, N. Kentucky 54

Duke 75, Georgia Tech 68

E. Kentucky 75, SIU-Edwardsville 63

Florida St. 90, North Carolina 77

Furman 65, UNC-Greensboro 55

Georgia 69, Texas A&M 59

Kentucky 64, Missouri 62

LSU 78, Florida 67

Louisville 86, Virginia 81

McNeese St. 79, Sam Houston St. 56

Mercer 72, ETSU 55

Miami 67, NC State 64

Middle Tennessee 71, Rice 61

Morehead St. 66, E. Illinois 62

Murray St. 71, Jacksonville St. 64

North Texas 59, UAB 58

Old Dominion 73, Marshall 69

SE Missouri 76, Tennessee St. 67

South Alabama 55, Georgia Southern 46

South Carolina 73, Auburn 47

Syracuse 88, Clemson 62

Troy 87, Georgia St. 69

UALR 74, Coastal Carolina 66

VCU 62, Richmond 55

Wofford 68, W. Carolina 59

MIDWEST

Green Bay 75, Valparaiso 36

Milwaukee 88, Ill.-Chicago 65

Nebraska-Omaha 64, IUPUI 44

Notre Dame 92, Wake Forest 72

Rio Grande 71, Chicago St. 43

S. Dakota St. 73, Fort Wayne 51

St. John’s 62, Butler 41

W. Illinois 87, Denver 62

Wright St. 71, Youngstown St. 58

SOUTHWEST

Lamar 73, New Orleans 42

Mississippi St. 59, Arkansas 51

Northwestern St. 76, Incarnate Word 74

SE Louisiana 87, Houston Baptist 71

Southern Miss. 69, UTSA 68

Stephen F. Austin 64, Texas A&M-CC 56

UTEP 69, Louisiana Tech 62

FAR WEST

Gonzaga 61, San Francisco 46

Idaho 86, Montana 59

N. Colorado 83, S. Utah 53

New Mexico St. 78, UMKC 72

North Dakota 80, N. Arizona 78

___

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Women's College Basketball Scores
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Armed Forces full honor review

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1972: Nixon launches space shuttle program

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story College Basketball Scores