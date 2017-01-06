Women’s College Basketball Scores

Trending:
Elon 48, Drexel 45
Fairfield 61, Siena 57
Navy 62, Boston U. 59
Blast from the past: House reinstates rule targeting agency spending, employee salaries
Blast from the past: House reinstates rule targeting agency spending, employee salaries
Coll. of Charleston 70, William & Mary 60
Delaware 63, UNC-Wilmington 52
James Madison 93, Hofstra 57
___
Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.
A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.