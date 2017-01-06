Sports Listen

Women’s College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press January 6, 2017 11:00 pm
Friday, Jan. 6
EAST

Elon 48, Drexel 45

Fairfield 61, Siena 57

Navy 62, Boston U. 59

Northeastern 72, Towson 64

SOUTH

Coll. of Charleston 70, William & Mary 60

Delaware 63, UNC-Wilmington 52

James Madison 93, Hofstra 57

MIDWEST

Drake 82, Evansville 65

Indiana St. 58, Bradley 51

Loyola of Chicago 64, Illinois St. 61

Missouri St. 73, Wichita St. 62

N. Iowa 79, S. Illinois 49

FAR WEST

Arizona St. 66, Utah 44

Colorado 65, Arizona 56

Oregon St. 66, California 56

Washington St. 82, UCLA 73

Topics:
Sports News
