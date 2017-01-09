Sports Listen

Trending:

IRSODNICybersecurityTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Jaguars hire Marrone, bring back Coughlin, extend Caldwell Next Story Andino hits 9 3s, UMES hands NC A&T 15th straight loss
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Women's College Basketball Scores

Women’s College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press January 9, 2017 8:00 pm
Share
Monday, Jan. 9
EAST

Brown 90, Rhode Island College 44

SOUTH

Bethune-Cookman 71, Coppin St. 52

Florida A&M 51, Morgan St. 48

OPM offers guidance for feds who telework from home with children, dependents

Furman 95, Bob Jones 45

Advertisement

Hampton 75, Savannah St. 46

Md.-Eastern Shore 60, NC A&T 57

___

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Women's College Basketball Scores
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Flying first class

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1952: Truman warns of Cold War threat

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Jaguars hire Marrone, bring back Coughlin, extend Caldwell Next Story Andino hits 9 3s, UMES hands NC A&T 15th straight loss