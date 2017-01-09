Sports Listen

Women's College Basketball Scores

Women’s College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press January 9, 2017 10:00 pm
Monday, Jan. 9
EAST

Brown 90, Rhode Island College 44

Bryant 56, Fairleigh Dickinson 48

CCSU 68, Mount St. Mary’s 58

La Salle 70, Rhode Island 51

Robert Morris 83, LIU Brooklyn 42

Sacred Heart 70, Wagner 56

St. Francis (Pa.) 79, St. Francis Brooklyn 62

SOUTH

Alabama St. 79, MVSU 73

Bethune-Cookman 71, Coppin St. 52

Florida A&M 51, Morgan St. 48

Furman 95, Bob Jones 45

Grambling St. 86, Alcorn St. 63

Hampton 75, Savannah St. 46

Md.-Eastern Shore 60, NC A&T 57

Southern U. 85, Jackson St. 56

SOUTHWEST

Ark.-Pine Bluff 61, Alabama A&M 57

___

