Women’s College Basketball Scores

Army 53, American U. 51
Delaware 73, Hofstra 56
Fordham 60, St. Bonaventure 44
George Washington 76, Davidson 62
Georgetown 77, Seton Hall 58
Marist 68, Iona 62
Monmouth (NJ) 55, Canisius 53
Niagara 62, Manhattan 59
Pittsburgh 68, North Carolina 48
Siena 80, St. Peter’s 55
Towson 61, Coll. of Charleston 59
UMass 75, Duquesne 67
Villanova 55, St. John’s 50
Arkansas 68, Alabama 50
Elon 75, Drexel 65
Florida St. 86, Clemson 27
Gardner-Webb 84, Liberty 82
George Mason 70, VCU 59
Georgia Tech 75, Syracuse 66
James Madison 74, Northeastern 54
Kentucky 82, Georgia 61
Louisville 63, Miami 59
McNeese St. 86, SE Louisiana 83
Missouri 74, Vanderbilt 68
NC State 55, Duke 52
South Carolina 84, LSU 61
Texas A&M 67, Florida 59
Virginia 62, Boston College 55
W. Kentucky 66, Middle Tennessee 51
William & Mary 57, UNC-Wilmington 43
Baylor 92, Kansas 43
Dayton 78, Saint Louis 67
DePaul 85, Xavier 69
Drake 87, Illinois St. 36
Illinois 79, Nebraska 59
Marquette 91, Butler 53
Michigan 84, Minnesota 69
Missouri St. 78, S. Illinois 60
Murray St. 84, SIU-Edwardsville 77
N. Iowa 72, Bradley 53
Ohio St. 61, Purdue 56
Wichita St. 74, Evansville 67
TCU 80, Iowa St. 75
Arizona 56, Washington St. 55
Stanford 84, Colorado 70
UCLA 79, Oregon 63
Utah 63, California 57
