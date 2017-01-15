Women’s College Basketball Scores

Sports Listen

Sunday, Jan. 15
EAST

Army 53, American U. 51

Delaware 73, Hofstra 56

Fordham 60, St. Bonaventure 44

George Washington 76, Davidson 62

Georgetown 77, Seton Hall 58

Marist 68, Iona 62

Monmouth (NJ) 55, Canisius 53

Niagara 62, Manhattan 59

Pittsburgh 68, North Carolina 48

Siena 80, St. Peter’s 55

Towson 61, Coll. of Charleston 59

UMass 75, Duquesne 67

Villanova 55, St. John’s 50

SOUTH

Arkansas 68, Alabama 50

Elon 75, Drexel 65

Florida St. 86, Clemson 27

Gardner-Webb 84, Liberty 82

George Mason 70, VCU 59

Georgia Tech 75, Syracuse 66

James Madison 74, Northeastern 54

Kentucky 82, Georgia 61

Louisville 63, Miami 59

McNeese St. 86, SE Louisiana 83

Missouri 74, Vanderbilt 68

NC State 55, Duke 52

South Carolina 84, LSU 61

Texas A&M 67, Florida 59

Virginia 62, Boston College 55

W. Kentucky 66, Middle Tennessee 51

William & Mary 57, UNC-Wilmington 43

MIDWEST

Baylor 92, Kansas 43

Dayton 78, Saint Louis 67

DePaul 85, Xavier 69

Drake 87, Illinois St. 36

Illinois 79, Nebraska 59

Marquette 91, Butler 53

Michigan 84, Minnesota 69

Missouri St. 78, S. Illinois 60

Murray St. 84, SIU-Edwardsville 77

N. Iowa 72, Bradley 53

Ohio St. 61, Purdue 56

Wichita St. 74, Evansville 67

SOUTHWEST

TCU 80, Iowa St. 75

FAR WEST

Arizona 56, Washington St. 55

Stanford 84, Colorado 70

UCLA 79, Oregon 63

Utah 63, California 57

___

Sports News
