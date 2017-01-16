Sports Listen

Women’s College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press January 16, 2017 7:59 pm
Monday, Jan. 16
EAST

Bryant 70, Wagner 61

CCSU 76, LIU Brooklyn 71

Maine 73, Hartford 62

New Hampshire 57, Vermont 49

Norfolk St. 82, Delaware St. 74

Quinnipiac 60, Fairfield 55

Sacred Heart 81, St. Francis Brooklyn 74

St. Francis (Pa.) 70, Robert Morris 55

Stony Brook 83, Mass.-Lowell 53

SOUTH

Bethune-Cookman 64, Florida A&M 41

Florida Gulf Coast 75, Kennesaw St. 56

Hampton 60, NC Central 36

Howard 66, Coppin St. 58

NC A&T 67, Morgan St. 62

Southern U. 51, MVSU 44

Virginia Tech 72, Wake Forest 70

Wofford 71, Montreat 30

MIDWEST

Detroit 57, N. Kentucky 49

Wright St. 73, Oakland 61

FAR WEST

Portland St. 56, N. Arizona 55

Sports News
