Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysBRACFOIAMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Women's College Basketball Scores

Women’s College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 2:00 am
Share
Friday, Jan. 27
EAST

Columbia 91, Dartmouth 88

Elon 76, Northeastern 65

Harvard 62, Cornell 59

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies

Providence 66, Marquette 64

Advertisement

Seton Hall 71, Xavier 62

St. John’s 62, Butler 55

Yale 73, Brown 51

SOUTH

Coll. of Charleston 71, Hofstra 55

Delaware 68, William & Mary 54

James Madison 54, Drexel 47

Oakland 61, N. Kentucky 47

UNC-Wilmington 59, Towson 56

MIDWEST

DePaul 60, Creighton 56

Drake 88, N. Iowa 79

Illinois St. 71, Evansville 58

Missouri St. 60, Loyola of Chicago 32

S. Illinois 66, Bradley 57

Wichita St. 56, Indiana St. 42

Wright St. 77, Detroit 69

FAR WEST

Hawaii 79, UC Irvine 62

Oregon St. 43, Oregon 40

Southern Cal 58, Arizona 54

Stanford 76, Washington St. 54

UCLA 69, Arizona St. 60

Washington 90, California 67

___

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Women's College Basketball Scores
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1975: Senate investigates FBI, CIA activities

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended