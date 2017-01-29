Sports Listen

Women's College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press January 29, 2017
Sunday, Jan. 29
EAST

DePaul 64, Providence 55

Delaware 73, Towson 67

Drexel 74, Northeastern 51

Duquesne 73, George Washington 63

Elon 64, Hofstra 53

Fairfield 66, Niagara 63

Louisville 63, Pittsburgh 48

Northwestern 55, Rutgers 37

Penn 89, Stevens Institute of Technology 43

Penn St. 82, Illinois 66

Saint Joseph’s 70, St. Bonaventure 53

Seton Hall 65, Butler 63

South Florida 55, Temple 51

St. John’s 64, Xavier 55

SOUTH

Auburn 66, Alabama 55

Clemson 62, Georgia Tech 61

Detroit 55, N. Kentucky 53

Duke 71, Wake Forest 43

Florida 93, Vanderbilt 73

High Point 87, Presbyterian 60

James Madison 79, William & Mary 64

LSU 53, Arkansas 46

Maryland 100, Iowa 81

Miami 58, Boston College 51

Mississippi 69, Georgia 62

Mississippi St. 71, Texas A&M 61

North Carolina 83, NC State 70

Syracuse 82, Virginia Tech 72

UNC-Wilmington 67, Coll. of Charleston 61

MIDWEST

Bradley 56, Evansville 52

Creighton 80, Marquette 77

Indiana 78, Wisconsin 54

Missouri St. 49, Indiana St. 46

Notre Dame 82, Virginia 74

Ohio St. 95, Nebraska 75

S. Illinois 63, Illinois St. 56

Wichita St. 83, Loyola of Chicago 64

Wright St. 84, Oakland 66

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 92, Oklahoma 58

Texas 69, West Virginia 54

FAR WEST

New Mexico 87, Northern New Mexico 47

Oregon St. 67, Oregon 60

Southern Cal 65, Arizona St. 50

UCLA 69, Arizona 49

Washington St. 84, California 79

___

Sports News
