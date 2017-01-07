Women’s World Cup Giant Slalom Results

|By The Associated Press
|Saturday
|At Maribor, Slovenia
1. Tessa Worley, France, 2 minutes, 16.96 seconds.
2. Sofia Goggia, Italy, 2:17.12.
3. Lara Gut, Switzerland, 2:17.21.
4. Mikaela Shiffrin, United States, 2:17.38.
5. Viktoria Rebensburg, Germany, 2:17.94.
6. Ragnhild Mowinckel, Norway, 2:18.08.
7. Manuela Moelgg, Italy, 2:18.16.
8. Ana Drev, Slovenia, 2:18.25.
9. Marie-Michele Gagnon, Canada, 2:18.30.
10. Coralie Frasse Sombet, France, 2:18.54.
11. Sara Hector, Sweden, 2:18.79.
12. Francesca Marsaglia, Italy, 2:18.87.
13. Nadia Fanchini, Italy, 2:19.26.
14. Ilka Stuhec, Slovenia, 2:19.37.
15. Elena Curtoni, Italy, 2:19.50.
16. Wendy Holdener, Switzerland, 2:19.56.
17. Simone Wild, Switzerland, 2:19.80.
18. Adeline Baud Mugnier, France, 2:19.89.
19. Petra Robnik, Slovenia, 2:20.05.
20. Melanie Meillard, Switzerland, 2:20.06.
1. Tessa Worley, France, 500 points.
2. Mikaela Shiffrin, United States, 415.
3. Lara Gut, Switzerland, 310.
4. Sofia Goggia, Italy, 265.
5. Marta Bassino, Italy, 205.
6. Ana Drev, Slovenia, 174.
7. Manuela Moelgg, Italy, 168.
8. Viktoria Rebensburg, Germany, 161.
9. Ragnhild Mowinckel, Norway, 148.
10. Stephanie Brunner, Austria, 143.
1. Mikaela Shiffrin, United States, 848.
2. Lara Gut, Switzerland, 643.
3. Tessa Worley, France, 563.
4. Sofia Goggia, Italy, 547.
5. Ilka Stuhec, Slovenia, 513.
6. Veronika Velez Zuzulova, Slovakia, 390.
7. Wendy Holdener, Switzerland, 375.
8. Tina Weirather, Liechtenstein, 367.
9. Petra Vlhova, Slovakia, 334.
10. Nina Loeseth, Norway, 301.