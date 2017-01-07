Sports Listen

Trending:

IRSODNICybersecurityTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Top 25 Fared Next Story Miles leads No. 7 West Virginia over TCU 82-70
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Women's World Cup Giant…

Women’s World Cup Giant Slalom Results

By The Associated Press January 7, 2017 3:18 pm
Share
By The Associated Press
Saturday
At Maribor, Slovenia

1. Tessa Worley, France, 2 minutes, 16.96 seconds.

2. Sofia Goggia, Italy, 2:17.12.

3. Lara Gut, Switzerland, 2:17.21.

Thrift Savings Plan: The problem with the I Fund

4. Mikaela Shiffrin, United States, 2:17.38.

Advertisement

5. Viktoria Rebensburg, Germany, 2:17.94.

6. Ragnhild Mowinckel, Norway, 2:18.08.

7. Manuela Moelgg, Italy, 2:18.16.

8. Ana Drev, Slovenia, 2:18.25.

9. Marie-Michele Gagnon, Canada, 2:18.30.

10. Coralie Frasse Sombet, France, 2:18.54.

11. Sara Hector, Sweden, 2:18.79.

12. Francesca Marsaglia, Italy, 2:18.87.

13. Nadia Fanchini, Italy, 2:19.26.

14. Ilka Stuhec, Slovenia, 2:19.37.

15. Elena Curtoni, Italy, 2:19.50.

16. Wendy Holdener, Switzerland, 2:19.56.

17. Simone Wild, Switzerland, 2:19.80.

18. Adeline Baud Mugnier, France, 2:19.89.

19. Petra Robnik, Slovenia, 2:20.05.

20. Melanie Meillard, Switzerland, 2:20.06.

Giant Slalom Standings

1. Tessa Worley, France, 500 points.

2. Mikaela Shiffrin, United States, 415.

3. Lara Gut, Switzerland, 310.

4. Sofia Goggia, Italy, 265.

5. Marta Bassino, Italy, 205.

6. Ana Drev, Slovenia, 174.

7. Manuela Moelgg, Italy, 168.

8. Viktoria Rebensburg, Germany, 161.

9. Ragnhild Mowinckel, Norway, 148.

10. Stephanie Brunner, Austria, 143.

Overall Standings

1. Mikaela Shiffrin, United States, 848.

2. Lara Gut, Switzerland, 643.

3. Tessa Worley, France, 563.

4. Sofia Goggia, Italy, 547.

5. Ilka Stuhec, Slovenia, 513.

6. Veronika Velez Zuzulova, Slovakia, 390.

7. Wendy Holdener, Switzerland, 375.

8. Tina Weirather, Liechtenstein, 367.

9. Petra Vlhova, Slovakia, 334.

10. Nina Loeseth, Norway, 301.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Women's World Cup Giant…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Down the hatch

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1942: FDR authorizes biggest arms buildup in U.S. history

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Top 25 Fared Next Story Miles leads No. 7 West Virginia over TCU 82-70