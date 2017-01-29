Sports Listen

World Cup-Women’s Super G Results

By The Associated Press January 29, 2017 1:50 pm
Sunday
At Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy

1. Ilka Stuhec, Slovenia, 1 minutes, 19.81 seconds.

2. Sofia Goggia, Italy, 1:20.12.

3. Anna Veith, Austria, 1:20.51.

4. Mikaela Shiffrin, United States, 1:20.54.

5. Viktoria Rebensburg, Germany, 1:20.62.

6. Stephanie Venier, Austria, 1:20.71.

7. Tina Weirather, Liechtenstein, 1:20.79.

8. Elena Curtoni, Italy, 1:20.99.

9. Kajsa Kling, Sweden, 1:21.04.

10. Laurenne Ross, United States, 1:21.13.

11. Tessa Worley, France, 1:21.23.

12. Lindsey Vonn, United States, 1:21.24.

13. Mirjam Puchner, Austria, 1:21.30.

14. Nicole Schmidhofer, Austria, 1:21.32.

15. Ricarda Haaser, Austria, 1:21.35.

15. Federica Brignone, Italy, 1:21.35.

17. Verena Stuffer, Italy, 1:21.37.

18. Johanna Schnarf, Italy, 1:21.54.

19. Tamara Tippler, Austria, 1:21.55.

20. Tiffany Gauthier, France, 1:21.60.

Super G Standings

1. Lara Gut, Switzerland, 300 points.

2. Tina Weirather, Liechtenstein, 256.

3. Ilka Stuhec, Slovenia, 190.

4. Stephanie Venier, Austria, 165.

5. Sofia Goggia, Italy, 140.

6. Elena Curtoni, Italy, 139.

7. Nicole Schmidhofer, Austria, 126.

8. Tessa Worley, France, 114.

9. Kajsa Kling, Sweden, 111.

10. Viktoria Rebensburg, Germany, 85.

Overall Stan dinsg

1. Mikaela Shiffrin, United States, 1103.

2. Lara Gut, Switzerland, 1023.

3. Sofia Goggia, Italy, 789.

4. Ilka Stuhec, Slovenia, 785.

5. Tessa Worley, France, 712.

6. Tina Weirather, Liechtenstein, 590.

7. Wendy Holdener, Switzerland, 523.

8. Viktoria Rebensburg, Germany, 443.

9. Nina Loeseth, Norway, 439.

10. Veronika Velez Zuzulova, Slovakia, 435.

