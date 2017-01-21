Sports Listen

Wright, Bartley lift UL Lafayette over Texas St. 79-73

By The Associated Press January 21, 2017 8:34 pm
SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Jay Wright scored 23 points, Frank Bartley IV finished with 20, and the two combined to shoot 16 for 22 from the floor to help Louisiana-Lafayette beat Texas State 79-73 on Saturday night.

Louisiana-Lafayette (13-6, 3-3 Sun Belt) took the lead for good early in the game when Bartley broke a 16-all tie with a 3-pointer 9:38 before halftime. Later, Justin Miller made a 3 and Wright hit a jumper and the Ragin Cajuns were up 10.

Kavin Gilder-Tilbury’s early 3-pointer in the second half brought Texas State (10-8, 3-3) to within six (39-33), but Wright hit a 3 and Bartley’s 3-point play extended Louisiana-Lafayette’s lead to 12.

Justin Miller had 17 points and eight rebounds for the Ragin Cajuns and Bryce Washington grabbed 10 boards. Louisiana-Lafayette was 20 for 23 from the free throw line.

Gilder-Tilbury led the Bobcats with 22 points on 8-for-14 shooting and had seven rebounds, and Nijal Pearson had 18 points.

Sports News
