Wyche’s 20 PTs sends St. Peter’s past Monmouth 71-61

By The Associated Press January 2, 2017 10:18 pm
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Trevis Wyche scored 20 points and passed out eight assists and Quadir Welton had 11 points and eight rebounds and St. Peter’s beat Monmouth 71-61 on Monday night.

Leading 40-38 with 9:24 to play, St. Peter’s (6-7, 2-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic) had a 9-1 run sparked by Wyche, who sank a pair of free throws and a jumper.

Wyche later converted a pair of free throws and Welton’s layup extended the Peacocks’ lead to 63-48 with 2:47 left. Monmouth reeled off eight straight — six coming from the free throw line— and Micah Seaborn’s layup cut the deficit to seven.

Quinn Taylor added a pair of free throws before Seaborn countered with a 3 to make it 65-59 but the Hawks couldn’t get closer.

Seaborn had 19 points and five rebounds and Justin Robinson had 11 points and eight rebounds for Monmouth (10-5, 2-2).

Sports News
