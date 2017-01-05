Sports Listen

Trending:

TSPCongressDoDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story It’s a mix of familiar, fresh faces at QB in AFC playoffs Next Story Woods adds Dubai to complete busy start to the year
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Yankees' Sanchez, Giants' Cruz…

Yankees’ Sanchez, Giants’ Cruz among Thurman Munson winners

By The Associated Press January 5, 2017 1:26 pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez, Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz and Mets infielder Wilmer Flores will receive the Thurman Munson award.

The trio will be honored at the 37th annual Munson dinner on Feb. 7 in New York.

The former Yankees captain died in a plane crash in 1979 while practicing takeoffs and landings at an airport close to his home near Canton, Ohio. The awards honor success and inspiration on and off the field.

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

The event benefits AHRC New York City Foundation, which assists children and adults with disabilities.

Advertisement

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Yankees' Sanchez, Giants' Cruz…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Armed Forces full honor review

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1972: Nixon launches space shuttle program

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story It’s a mix of familiar, fresh faces at QB in AFC playoffs Next Story Woods adds Dubai to complete busy start to the year